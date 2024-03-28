Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE has reached out to Stone Cold Steve Austin about appearing at WrestleMania 40, per a PW Insider Elite report. No word on Austin’s role, just that there have been talks.

The same site says WWE is talking to Hulk Hogan about next week, but it’s likely just for appearances around WrestleMania not for any angle on the show itself.

While everyone is still working under the belief that Drew McIntyre and WWE will strike a new deal, the word PW Insider Elite has heard out of McIntyre’s camp is that nothing’s been signed and that being able to focus on family will be a priority as he decides on his next move.

CM Punk’s Vince McMahon reference on Raw (when he asked McIntyre who dubbed him “The Chosen One”) led to “a hush” backstage, says PW Insider, “but once they got past that moment, there was no fallout for the reference.”

Ridge Holland’s current NXT angle where he’s “retiring” due to the real and storyline injuries wrestlers have suffered in matches with him is one he’s “been motivated to do”, according to Fightful Select. They add that Holland has been “receptive to suggestions” about the program.

The NWA is planning to hold their 76th Anniversary PPV in Philadelphia’s ECW Arena on Sat., Aug. 31, per a WrestleZone report.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.