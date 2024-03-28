Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and TrillerTV.

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 117 (Mar. 28, 8 pm ET)

SLA Battle of Spaulding II (Mar. 29, 7 pm CT)

Adrian Surge vs. Jeremy Wyatt Angelus Layne, Derek Neal, & KC Karrington vs. Madi Monarch, Mike Outlaw, & Rahim de la Suede The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley) vs. Those Damn Coyotes (Christian Rose & Connor Hopkins) Camaro Jackson vs. Mad Dog Connelly Laynie Luck vs. Mat Fitchett vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Tommy Davis Ken Broadway vs. Thomas Shire Anakin Murphy vs. Davey Vega (c) (SLA Destination Championship) Gary Jay vs. Lenny Mephisto

LPW 24: Twenty Twenty 24 Hours to Go! (Mar. 29, 7 pm MT)

PWF Desolation (Mar. 30, 7 pm ET)

Focus Kickstart My Heart (Mar. 30, 8 pm ET)

H2O Monday Night Death Vol. 5 (Apr. 1, 8 pm ET)

GG Everson vs. President’s Cabinet (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) George Galton vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon Jaden Newman vs. Kennedi Hardcastle “Low Life” Louie Ramos vs. Tank Marcus Mathers vs. Zayda Steel JB Anderson vs. Jess Moss vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Lady Blakely vs. “Killdozer” Matt Tremont vs. Mouse (Hardcore Scramble Match) Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross vs. the Pillars (MM3 & Tommy Vendetta) (c) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Colby Corino vs. Joel Bateman vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Austin Luke (c) vs. Deklan Grant (H2O Championship)

H2O Hustle Cup 4 (Apr. 2, 8 pm ET)

Duncan Aleem vs. Kody Manhorn vs. Marcus Mathers vs. President Hawkins vs. Shaun Smith (Hustle Cup First Round Match) Donny Luv vs. Frank Bonetti vs. Jaden Newman vs. Kennedi Hardcastle vs. Leroy Robinson (Hustle Cup First Round Match) Brayden Toon vs. Brian Neil vs. GG Everson vs. TJ Reno vs. Zak Ravik (Hustle Cup First Round Match) Cecilio Vega vs. Matt Makowski Anthraxx & Alex Stretch vs. Joel Bateman & Vic Craig Colby Corino vs. Ryan Redfield

SHP WrestleJawn (Apr. 3, 5:30 pm ET)

Intergender Bonanza Cream Mania (Apr. 3, 8 pm ET)

On TrillerTV

WR Grit Your Teeth (Mar. 28, 8 pm ET)

Alpha Sigma Sigma vs. Red (Alex Colon & Rickey Shane Page) Brayden Lee vs. Damian Chambers vs. Gringo Loco (c) vs. Matthew Justice (WR Remix Championship) Jake Crist vs. Matthew Palmer Killer Kelly vs. Myron Reed Mance Warner vs. Steve “1 Called” Manders Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. the Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (Dayton Street Fight) Ace Austin vs. Alex Shelley (c) (WR World Championship) Mustafa Ali vs. Rich Swann

BLP at SCX II: The Squeakquel (Mar. 29, 9 pm ET)

Bang and Matthews (Austin Matthews & Davey Bang) & Kevin Ku vs. Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) & Matt Makowski Elijah vs. Mance Warner Alex Zayne vs. Skye Blue Aleah James vs. Killer Kelly vs. Rachel Armstrong vs. Xia Brookside Myron Reed vs. Nick Wayne Dan “the Dad” Adams & EFFY vs. Mace & Mansoor Arbo’s Cheese Dip Big Cheese Championship Rumble

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.