Becky Lynch on Mercedes Moné’s new AEW contract, and her next one with WWE (UPDATED)

Mercedes Moné’s new AEW contract is reportedly worth upwards of $10 million, and makes her the highest paid woman in professional wrestling.

Coverage of the landmark deal included thoughts from a female WWE talent, who was excited because Moné compensation resets the market for women’s wrestlers going forward.

We don’t know that the unidentified source of that sentiment was Becky Lynch, but it seems to be a sentiment The Man shares. While promoting her new memoir, Lynch was asked about Mercedes contract by the Orlando Sentinel. She replied:

“I think that’s an important part, getting paid equally for the equal work and the equal position we are at right now. Women’s evolutions and revolutions are fine and well, but making sure that they equate to contracts and financial reward for these things, when we are doing equal work, is hugely important.”

We’ve also heard the Becky herself could be in line for a bump in pay, as her current WWE contract is said to one of several expiring this year. She basically confirmed that in another interview, this one with the Getting Over podcast (h/t Fightful), when asked if she’s negotiating or had already signed a new deal:

“All in the ether. It’s all up for conversation. Nobody has asked me that. Nobody has said anything to me about it. I was wondering if anybody has noticed [laughs].”

WWE’s noticed, we’re sure. We’re also sure Lynch’s representatives will bring up her fellow NXT Horsewoman’s pay whenever they start negotiating Becky’s next contract.

UPDATE: While appearing on The MMA Hour today (Mar. 27), Lynch says that she only has two months left on her current contract and restated that no one has approached her about renewing it. She tells Ariel Helwani she’s not worried about it as she knows her worth, and doesn’t think this year will be her last WrestleMania. She also doesn’t sound interested in wrestling for any other promotions.