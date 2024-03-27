WWE lists Ridge Holland as Alumni after his announcement on NXT

For the past few months in NXT, WWE’s been running an angle that plays off the broken neck Big E suffered in a match with Ridge Holland back in 2022.

Holland returned to the brand looking to redeem himself after receiving death threats blaming him for E’s injury... and promptly “hurt” Ilja Dragunov in his first match back with a similar move. Ridge has been somewhat adrift since, working with Gallus, Lexis King, and most recently Shawn Spears with the dangerous worker redemption story lingering in the background. Over the last week, he’s been posting on social media about how he was coming to the Mar. 26 NXT to “do what everyone wants me to do.”

Which, it turns out, was to announce that for his own mental health and in his family’s best interests, he’s “officially stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely”.

If you thought to yourself, “he should have borrowed Mark Henry’s salmon-colored jacket for that promo”, you’re on the right track. Fightful Select’s NXT reporter Corey Brennan confirmed that this is just the latest development in Holland’s story and he is not actually retiring.

WWE’s committed to the gimmick though, and has moved the 35 year old former rugby pro to the Alumni section of their website.

Where is this going? He didn’t hit John Cena with a World’s Strongest Slam to end last night’s segment, so we’re in uncharted waters here...

