WWE Hall of Famer names his Michael Jordan of pro wrestling

The conversation of who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling has become a clichéd debate that often focuses on naming the four best performers, missing the monument’s original purpose and significance.

But thanks to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, a fresh perspective has emerged on a timeless argument, perhaps offering a clearer view of who might be the preeminent or most dominant figure in sports entertainment history.

On his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, the legendary Double J was posed with a question that’s as common as debates about Mount Rushmore and the greatest of all time (GOAT). A fan asked Jarrett who he thought was the better wrestler, Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels, and who he would choose to headline WrestleMania, given the opportunity. After praising both stars, Jarrett chose Michaels, comparing him to arguably basketball’s most supreme player.

“I said it in my Hall of Fame speech. I think Shawn is one of those guys that is the Michael Jordan of professional wrestling,” said Jarrett.

The multi-generation star and promoter cited Michaels’s body of work against performers like The Undertaker and how Michaels could raise the performance of those he faced, such as Jarrett, who also complimented The Heartbreak Kid’s promo skills.

“When Shawn was dialed in, and I mean really dialed in, and I like him, yes, he’s a hell of a babyface when he wants to be. But a heel Shawn, really dialed in, because he’s so damn good, you kind of gravitate for ‘I want to see him get his ass beat,’ as far as drawing money and making money.”

Widely regarded as basketball’s premier player due to his skill, competitive drive, and numerous accolades, Michael Jordan’s influence transcended his sport, making him a worldwide icon. His charisma and marketability helped transform the NBA into a global brand, paving the way for future generations of athletes.

Jarrett’s selection of Michaels as his Michael Jordan of wrestling is as understandable as it is arguable when considering Michaels’ complete resume.

In his day, Shawn Michaels was an exceptional performer whose ring work and performances, especially on the grand stage of WrestleMania, are the stuff of legend. His in-ring style and desire to steal the show influenced a generation of stars. However, a mark against Michaels has always been that he arguably lacked the crossover appeal and marketability that make someone a household name like Jordan.

When considering the Michael Jordan of pro wrestling, Hulk Hogan is an immediate name that comes to mind. He played a pivotal role in transforming pro wrestling into what it is today and paved the way for future stars. Hulk Hogan and Hulkamania were a global phenomenon that redefined the concept of being the face of a promotion and the entire industry.

Dwayne Johnson, otherwise known as The Rock, is another worthy candidate who still commands an audience like few have in this genre. Like Hogan, Johnson has blazed a new path for stars like John Cena and Batista. And while some may take issue with his character’s latest claim, The Rock, in recent months, has indeed helped make wrestling cool again.

As for this writer, my vote forever goes to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. While readers of this fine website might be quick to accuse me of being biased, in the words of Paul Heyman, “Just because it’s biased, doesn’t make it wrong.”

And so begins a new debate, perhaps.

