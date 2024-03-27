Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select notes that the segment between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins was scripted in the sense that it had a “general outline” but they were given leeway to simply go out and get after each other and “go for it.”

John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin were spotted on WrestleMania trucks in the background during Raw this week and WrestleVotes was sure to say “everything is done on purpose.”

Meanwhile, PW Insider says Alundra Blayze, Jerry Lawler, Bob Orton, and Rikishi have all been invited for WrestleMania 40 and its week of festivities.

Mike Santana told Chris Van Vliet that he’s “had some discussions with WWE.”

According to Fightful, while AEW only just announced Kosha Irby as COO he’s actually been helping run the promotion since January. Everyone within the company has been pleased with his work so far.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.