Not going to bury the lede here: The Rock surprised everyone showing up to Raw one week ahead of schedule. Cody Rhodes, cutting the most white meat babyface promo that ever white meat babyface promo’d, turned his attention to the WrestleMania sign. He asked the Chicago to point with him and with their attention in one direction, The Rock’s theme bellowed from the other. “He’s not here,” I said to myself. “I’m not falling for this old wrestling trick.” Right before I relayed those thoughts to the rest of the Cageside crew, out came The Great One.

But he didn’t say anything. He basked in the audience reaction, stood face-to-face with Cody, put his hands behind his back, and leaned in for a quiet whisper.

And then he left.

Cody looked a little shook while Rock looked like his usual confident self. What did he say?

I figured we’d get a whole evening based around that question, with multiple backstage segments devoted to the whisper heard ‘round Chicago. We only got two. Rock said ask Cody and Cody said Rock made a promise he cannot keep. If that was the end of it, then it sets up next week’s final episode before WrestleMania with a mystery at its center.

What Raw did beautifully with The Rock this week is play against expectations. First, the aforementioned surprise and secondly, the fact he stayed on Raw for the entire three hours.

While Jey Uso stood triumphant over Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins & Cody handled Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa. That’s when the true main event segment began.

The cameras followed Cody, who thought he had the upper hand until The Rock came out of nowhere! Again, it played against expectations of not only the show, but the wrestlers. In kayfabe, Cody knows The Rock comes in for a big splash then he leaves to go home, so there’s no way he expected a blindside attack.

This is The Rock I remember from middle school. This is the guy who became my second favorite wrestler of all-time. He was vicious, he talked trash, he even emptied a toolbox on top of Cody’s body. He took it a step further when they went outside and battled in the rain. Well, not so much battle as Rocky decimated Cody. And he did so in front of and on Cody’s bus.

Rock in full heel mode, wiping blood on that Mama Rhodes belt while speaking directly to that dear lady, is perfect. It brought back memories of Rock vs. Mankind in early 1999 and reinforced that no matter how popular Rock is, he’s at his best as a heel. For the first time in a long time, The Rock finally came back.

Seriously, just let the clips do the work here:

Oh and this:

That is the guy who, even more than Roman Reigns, presents a perfect foil for Cody. This is a masterful segment with everyone involved, especially the production team, executing perfectly. The only problem? How do they follow that next week?!

B-Sides

First off, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre make magic together. The animosity is palpable and everything sounds real. On a show filled with fake beefs, whatever Drew and Seth feel towards Punk feels real, even if only a little. That goes a long way when they’re just some men that’s on the mic due to one of them injured. It was funny, biting, passionate, tantalizing, and served a point. The championship segment flowed seamlessly with Punk’s segment since this really is one large story. Seeing these three together brought that home and upped the stakes for a match filled with enough for Geno’s and Pat’s. Oh, and shoutout to Punk for his Vince McMahon diss. “Paragon of virtue” made me chuckle like Santa Claus.

Enough cheerleading though. When it boils down to it, this segment revolved around obsession. Punk and Drew accused each other of being obsessed with one another, Seth believes Punk can’t get over him, while Drew reminded everyone he’s only concerned with the World Heavyweight championship. But Drew’s actions, once again, betrayed his true intentions when he let his ire towards Punk take his focus off Seth. And then he caught a foot in the mouth for his troubles.

And it’s not even over! Punk is doing commentary during the World Heavyweight championship match at Mania, and promised to do something no one, not even Seth’s “wife” could do: Make them both interesting.

I loved it. Watch it immediately.

The world turned in the Candice LeRae saga. And this time, it almost sucked in Indi Hartwell. Ivy Nile wanted a piece of Candice after Candice dissed her friend not once but twice. With Maxxine Dupri ringside, Ivy went to work and defended her friends’ honor.

But Candice’s heel turn continued in earnest with her pulling the ole’ fake an injury trick. The big moment came here:

Indi showed some inner conflict; help out her mentor and mother figure or do the right thing. Indi chose the right thing but Candice still prevailed regardless thanks to underhanded tactics.

The saga continues.

When I reflect on this Raw, it might come down to distractions. Where is your focus? Are you paying attention to the correct thing? Are you really ready for WrestleMania? That extended to Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed. Before the match, Chad Gable told Sami to focus on the man in front of him rather than worrying about GUNTHER. After all, you’ve seen Bronson; he’s a man worth worrying about.

That played out during the match with Bronson having his way with Sami for most of the bout, reinforcing his lack of focus and the fact that Sami clearly needs to learn something.

But remember a week or two ago when I referenced Rocky? Well, they took it a step further here and made it Rocky III.

Sami eventually made his comeback during the match, as per usual, but that’s the exact moment GUNTHER showed up with the championship on his shoulders. Sami took his eye off the prize, Bronson took advantage, and Sami walked out of Chicago with an L under his belt and no momentum going into Philly.

That’s when Chad showed up again with words similar to the one’s Apollo Creed said to Rocky after the Italian Stallion lost to Clubber Lang: Sami needs a different approach if he wants to defeat GUNTHER. Despite how tough Sami is, simply waiting for GUNTHER to fall prey to said toughness won’t get the job done. Chad then offered Sami the same help Apollo offered Rocky. If he wants to defeat GUNTHER, he’ll need to train differently, fight differently, and just rethink his entire gameplan, just like Rocky.

As an avid lover of that franchise, and this story, I cannot wait to see this come to fruition next week and in Philly.

Singles

Ricochet defeated JD McDonagh, much to The Judgment Day’s chagrin. I wonder how long they'll put up with JD and Dom’s incompetence.

The Judgment Day later took out their frustrations on New Day and DIY during a tag match between those two teams. Judgment Day is putting their titles on the line in a big ladder match, so they naturally want to send a message to the competition.

Andrade el Idolo defeated Giovanni Vinci. Fine match but possibly the least consequential of the night. However, the camera caught Dom and Andrade talking in the background while Chad and Sami discussed potential new training methods. Maybe Dom is recruiting to make up for his, well, everything.

Speaking of Dom, Becky nailed him with a serious right hook during her segment with Rhea Ripley. Speaking of said segment, it came off weird to me. It’s not that I disliked it, but it felt disjointed.

Their first segment before Royal Rumble remains my favorite but I appreciated them finally throwing hands. In honor of Godzilla X Kong, just let these two fight.

Stupendous three hours. The opening, middle, and closing segments rocked my world. No pun intended. The plot heavy episode kept me interested at every turn and made mostly everything count. The wrestling was fine too, but it played the background this week as all the character drama took precedence.

What say you, Cagesiders?