- Minneapolis is working on the assumption they will be hosting WrestleMania 41 and hope an announcement can be made in the coming weeks, according to Fightful Select.
- Even though its not a title match, Fightful Select says Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams is being considered for the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver. The report mentions that Shawn Michaels has been “very hands on” with their storyline, and has “long been a supporter” of Hayes.
- Fightful’s Corey Brennan also said there have been pitches for Williams and Hayes to continue their rivalry on the main roster. Hayes’ call-up has been “set” since before Royal Rumble, and he’s expected to move up full-time this summer. Officials remain high on Williams, but it’s “unclear” if he’s currently in line for promotion.
- Last night’s show in Chicago was the highest-attended Raw since 2019’s Raw After WrestleMania 35 in Brooklyn, per WrestleVotes. WrestleTix and Wrestling Observer noted that it beat last year’s Raw XXX for the post-pandemic record. and both agreed April 8’s Raw After WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia will set a new mark.
- Speaking of last night’s Raw, after WWE announced that Ivar was “medically unable to compete” on the show, Fightful Select asked around and couldn’t find out what specifically led to him being pulled. But they were told that Ivar is “fine, and is expecting to be back in the ring in quick fashion.”
- Netflix’s Vince McMahon documentary series is still going forward, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While “they obviously have to change the direction based on what happened… it is still planned to be released in 2024, but no time frame is finalized.”
- It’s not officially confirmed yet and if it happens it won’t air this season, but PW Insider Elite reports that early work has been done for an ECW episode of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends series.
