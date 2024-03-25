TNA Impact SPOILERS: Motor City Machine Guns farewell?

TNA finished up two nights of television tapings in Philadelphia on Sat., Mar. 23 (night one SPOILERS are here) with a show that sped up the rumor mill on the status of an all-time great tag team, and one that’s played a huge part in the promotion’s history.

Reports coming into the weekend were that Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin’s TNA contracts were on the verge of expiring. Those would seem to be accurate, as word is the locker room gave them a sendoff backstage at 2300 Arena on Saturday night.

How will they (possibly) end their run on-screen? The answer to that is below, along with the rest of Mar. 23’s results:

Steve Maclin def. Kevin Knight

Myron Reed def. Ray Jaz

KUSHIDA def. Mike Bailey and Ace Austin in a Triple Threat; Austin tapped to a Hovelock

A brawl between Josh Alexander and Alex Hammerstone took place throughout the arena.

Alexander and Hammerstone brawled around the building, which led to the announcement they’ll have a Last Man Standing match at next month’s Rebellion PPV

Moose def. Trent Seven

PCO def. Kon in a Monster’s Ball match that was described as “fun”

Joe Hendry def. LSG

Mustafa Ali & The Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson) def. Jake Something, Deaner & Rhino

Ash by Elegance def. Xia Brookside

The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) def. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to retain their TNA World Tag Team championship

Rosemary def. Jody Threat

Frankie Kazarian def. Chris Bey in a match described as “EXCELLENT”

Josh Alexander & Jordynne Grace def. Alex Hammerstone & Tasha Steelz via pinfall (Grace on Steelz)

