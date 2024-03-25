Dustin Rhodes says ‘f*** The Rock’ as his nephews make their debut

Sunday night (March 24) was a big night for Dustin Rhodes. His wrestling school, Rhodes Wrestling Academy, hosted its tenth Student Showcase, highlighting the trainees from his facility and marking the debut of his nephews, Wayne and Wyatt.

Rhodes began the show by addressing the upcoming event and then shifted focus to The Rock. As his brother Cody and Seth Rollins gear up to face The Rock and the Bloodline at WrestleMania, The Rock has vowed to inflict a special punishment on Dustin’s younger brother. Just hours before the RWA event, The Rock had a direct message for the Rhodes family.

“Mama Rhodes ~ The Rock has a very special belt being made just for you,” The Rock wrote in a post on X. “Your tears. Cody’s blood. My hands. I’ll see you soon, Mama Rhodes…”

Unlike the Hollywood megastar, Dustin Rhodes kept his words short and sweet.

“F*** The Rock,” said Rhodes.

Recently, Cody Rhodes stood firm when addressing The Rock and Roman Reigns, albeit less concisely than his older brother. Meanwhile, their nephews, who have no conflict with The Bloodline, showed their capability by exchanging words with their opponents, the RWA Outlaws.

“Y’all throwing all these words around, talking all this talk,” said Wayne, “but let me tell you, matches are not won outside the ring, they’re won inside the ring. That’s where me and Wyatt are going to show you where the real work is done, especially in Texas. Y’all are sitting on y’all’s ass doing nothing while me and Wyatt are on our Ranch, getting our hands dirty suplexing cows, working our ass off to prepare for this match.”

Once the bell rang, the Texas Outlaws, Wayne and Wyatt, honored their family legacy by showcasing their hard work. Competing in the main event for the RWA Tag Team titles in a 2-out-of-3-falls match, Wyatt gained early control with a series of impressive moves, including a standing go-behind into a headlock and a brief lucha libre exchange that he dominated.

The brothers demonstrated solid teamwork by cutting the ring in half and executing double-team maneuvers like stereo Stinger splashes, dropkicks, and Russian takeovers. Wyatt secured the first fall for their team with Cody’s Cross Rhodes. However, despite their efforts, the RWA Outlaws ultimately outsmarted them to win the next two falls, claiming the inaugural RWA Tag Team Championships.

Despite the outcome, Wayne and Wyatt displayed promise in their world premiere, which can be seen on The Rhodes Wrestling Academy’s YouTube channel. While not an immediate threat to the Bloodline, the Rhodes brothers have the potential to become formidable adversaries for the Samoan dynasty and the rest of the industry in the future.