Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select says “some things were progressing slower than what they anticipated” in regards to MJF’s recovery process but they always knew he would be out for quite a while.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has said he reached out to see about some of the claims Ronda Rousey has been making regarding WWE and “some of them were debunked.”

An interesting one: Pete Dunne was listed as a sole producer for the two WWE Speed matches during the Mar. 22 tapings, per Fightful Select.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts said on his podcast that he signed a new deal with AEW.

PW Insider says the Motor City Machineguns were given a sendoff backstage after the TNA taping in Philadelphia this weekend. Some within the company are apparently describing them being gone soon as a “for now” thing but it will depend on if they sign elsewhere.

Insider also says Killer Kelly is done with TNA and the promotion will “begin teasing a new potential partner for Masha Slamovich in the weeks ahead.” However, Fightful Select has refuted this, saying she is under contract with the company until Aug. 2025 and is simply taking time away.

