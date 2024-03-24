The NWA’s Crockett Cup returns this May, to stream on CW

A rich tradition in tag team wrestling continues this year as the National Wrestling Alliance has officially announced the date and location for this year’s Crockett Cup.

The @nwa proudly announces the return of the prestigious Crockett Cup tag team tournament, set to take place on May 18, 2024, at The OC Theater in Forney, Texas! This monumental event brings together the best tag teams in wrestling under one roof.



According to a press release from the NWA, this year’s event takes place on Saturday, May 18, at The OC Theater in Forney, TX. The 2024 edition marks the first time Texas has hosted the prestigious team tournament.

“We are thrilled to bring the Crockett Cup to Texas for the first time ever,” said NWA owner and musician Billy Corgan in the press statement. “Texas has a rich wrestling tradition, and we are honored to showcase the best tag team talent in the world in front of the passionate wrestling fans of the Lone Star State.”

The history of the Crockett Cup dates back to 1986 and was in honor of promoter and Jim Crockett Promotions founder Jim Crockett Sr. The event featured several marquee matches headlined by a single-elimination tag tournament with a (kayfabe) monetary prize awarded to the winning team. In conjunction with the NWA, JCP held the event every year until 1988, when the promotion was sold to Ted Turner, leading to the creation of World Championship Wrestling.

After a 30-year absence from the genre, the tournament returned in 2019 but was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. The Crockett Cup returned in 2022 and has been a staple ever since. Past winners of the event include:

1986: The Road Warriors - Hawk and Animal

1987: The Super Powers - Nikita Koloff and Dusty Rhodes

1988: Sting and Lex Luger

2019: Villain Enterprises - Brody King and PCO

2022: The Briscoe Brothers - Jay and Mark Briscoe

2023: Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch

Scheduled to appear at this year’s spectacular include NWA World Champion EC3, last year’s Cup winners Murdoch and Knox, and the NWA World Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma, among others. Tickets for the extravaganza are on sale now at Eventbrite and start at $19.95. Matches from the Crockett Cup will be featured on NWA Powerrr, streaming on the CW for free, no subscription required.