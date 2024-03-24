Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 17-23, 2024 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Rampage, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, NJPW’s New Japan Cup shows, SmackDown, Level Up, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

What, and who, it’s all about...

The new #1 contender for WWE’s Intercontinental title gave The C.E.O. a run for her Moné (sorry not sorry), but couldn’t quite catch up to her Maybach.

We were thrilled to see someone return to whoop Melo in NXT, and celebrated the new NJPW Strong Women’s champion.

R rated language didn’t stop The People from repping their champion.

We’re also excited to see what’s next for the first-ever Strong Women’s champ now that the wrestler she beat for the belt is with her in AEW.

Big wins for the American Dragon, the AEW World champ, the Rainmaker & The Man landed them spots in the back half of our latest Top Ten.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 50

1. Mercedes Moné

2. Sami Zayn

3. Trick Williams

4. Stephanie Vaquer

5. The Rock

6. Willow Nightingale

7. Bryan Danielson

8. Samoa Joe

9. Kazuchika Okada

10. Becky Lynch

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the AEW World champ not only broke out of a tie with his career-long rival, but given how closely the group following the leader (aka this year’s Cup winner) is bunched up, jumped all the way up to third place...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 16

1. Orange Cassidy - 131.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. Samoa Joe - 58

4. MJF - 57.5

5. Jey Uso - 57

6. LA Knight - 56.5

7. CM Punk - 55

8. (tie) Bryan Danielson - 54.5

8. (tie) Seth Rollins - 54.5

10. Cody Rhodes - 53

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!