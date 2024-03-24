Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- According to BWE, everyone backstage at WWE was ecstatic with The Rock’s return and the reaction to it. Having said that, there is no agreement in place beyond that, though there is a meeting scheduled to discuss story options. Cody Rhodes is the priority at the moment, the account claims.
- That got all turned upside down but then back to Cody. I should note that this was not the “Head of the Table” promo but when he beat up Theory.
- Also from BWE: John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa is being looked at for Royal Rumble/WrestleMania.
- That was the Crown Jewel match. Not that it’s impossible for them to rematch and Cena to get his win back, but I doubt that so much that I’ll correct this if it happens. (0/1)
- Last one from BWE: “Styles and Bloodline story continues strong towards Saudi show,’ which some are interpreting as a clue as to who Roman Reigns’ will face in his next title defense.
- It was LA Knight - so not Styles. That feeds into the current Styles/Knight WrestleMania feud. (0/1)
- Fightful Select says QT Marshall has signed a new short term contract extension with AEW and he’ll be with the company through 2023.
- Even though he’s back, he left prior to the end of the year. (0/1)
- PW Insider says Jade Cargill is no longer under contract to AEW and it’s believed she’ll start at the WWE Performance Center this week.
- She did go to WWE. I don’t know the timing but that was her destination. (1/1)
- Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is looking to cut $50 million to $100 million in costs in WWE to increase profitability, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
- That came with a lot of employee cuts.
- Like LA Knight, Edge and Drew McIntyre are “not close on money” in their negotiations with WWE on new deals. That per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer.
- Edge went to AEW. We’ll see what happens with Knight & Drew, but I expect them to stay in WWE.
- Asking around about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE, Haus of Wrestling couldn’t find anyone “in WWE or with knowledge of the situation who has ruled it out.”
- He did return.
- While Nick Hausman says there isn’t the internal buzz for Punk that there was when Cody Rhodes became available, and WWE’s hot product means they don’t necessarily need a big name signing right now, “multiple sources made it clear to me that they saw WWE and Punk working together as a possibility if good business can be done.”
- Unfortunately, his injury delayed some of that good business. As for Cody, that was a big deal for many reasons, but the biggest being a founder of the competition decided to leave and come back to WWE. Where as Punk as rather damaged goods after his disastrous AEW tenure. And given how over he was and maintains, he was an even better signing than they probably even thought at that time. It also helps that he did so well because it serves as a message to other folks who may be debating leaving WWE.
- People close to Jade Cargill told Fightful Select she was treated well as she left AEW and there doesn’t seem to be any ill will. Cargill received an ovation backstage after her last match, and AEW reportedly made giving her a nice sendoff a priority. Still, the site says she’s expected to sign with WWE this week.
- She did sign with WWE. (1/1)
- In their latest post on WWE’s post-merger layoffs, PW Insider says several current and now-former WWE employees told them “this ‘wouldn’t have happened’ under Stephanie McMahon’s watch.” The site acknowledges that’s an emotional statement that doesn’t reflect business realities, but shared it as evidence of how highly thought of Steph was as a leader at the company.
- She was highly thought of so it seems, but it absolutely would have happened with her there.
- In an email shared with Insider, Nick Khan told remaining WWE employees the layoffs were done. BWE shared a snippet of an internal message Khan sent about a Tuesday all hands meeting which read, “We look forward to being able to all get together in person at our new offices, and we look forward to our next chapter together.”
- Surviving these type of layoff bloodbaths have to be rough. Not as rough as those who lost their job though, but there’s likely a combination of guilt watching other people get fired and of course, no longer working with people you had been.
- PW Insider also reports there will be tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. The only confirmed name so far if Brogan Finlay, son of WWE’s Dave “Fit” Finlay and brother of New Japan’s current Bullet Club leader David Finlay.
- Brogan is in NXT now.
- Fightful noted at the recent WWE employee meeting, Vince McMahon told everyone the company had plateaued and they did the merger with UFC so they could “get to the next level.”
- He won’t be part of that.
- Meanwhile, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said “talent noted to us that Levesque had been in charge of creative and they hoped with the new company that Vince would stay out of it.”
- Folks seem to like Triple H’s way of doing things.
- If it wasn’t clear, the injury WWE mentioned for Rhea Ripley is storyline and she’s in Australia right now, says PW Insider. There’s speculation she’s there to announce the WWE premium live event headed there.
- That show was announced just days later. (1/1)
- They also say one of the changes made to Monday Night Raw this week was pushing back the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet match. It was supposed to be second, right after Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio but they wanted “to push more star power in later segments as Seth Rollins would be involved.”
- Makes sense to spread the big names.
- There is a video going around online, from Wrestle Ops on X, showing Randy Orton apparently arriving to the WWE Performance Center yesterday. Take it for what you will.
- He returned in November.
- Jade Cargill is getting “main roster creative” and it’s a “high priority” for WWE right now, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
- If she’s getting main roster creative, we certainly haven’t seen it. She had her Rumble moment and then will debut as a member of the SmackDown roster next week. I don’t know if they work her into a Mania program so close to the big show though.
- El Hijo Del Vikingo suffered a “serious” hip injury at last weekend’s Ring of Honor tapings, says the Wrestling Observer. His AAA title match this coming weekend in Mexico is in jeopardy.
- Vikingo is currently hurt with a different injury and still recovering.
- Add Sheamus to the list of stars whose current WWE contracts end soon. Fightful Select reports that like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch, the Celtic Warrior’s deal is up in early 2024.
- Sheamus recently went dark on his Twitter. The other two have prominent title matches at WrestleMania.
- Regarding Vince McMahon’s comment at WWE’s Tuesday company-wide meeting that WWE needed Endeavor to grow, both Sean Ross Sapp & PW Insider say it was not well-received. That’s because business did great after Vince resigned in August of last year, and his saying it had plateaued is believed to just be his justification for returning against the Board’s wishes.
- Very understandable.
- Insider’s sources also told them, “McMahon was the only executive not hobnobbing with employees after the meeting.” Vince was also said to “obviously” still be recovering from his recent back surgery and used a cane to get up and down stairs.
- I’m sure the employees were fine with that.
- One last note on that meeting from PW Insider: “The entire proceeding was filmed with a full-on WWE crew and all the execs came out from behind what we were told was an old Raw set.“
- They’re probably not going to be using that footage.
- AEW sold a lot of tickets for Grand Slam this week, according to both PW Insider and Dave Meltzer. Insider said Wednesday’s walk-up business was “the highest day of ticket sales in AEW’s history” [Editor’s note: Presumably they mean in-person or day-of-event sales, as AEW has obviously sold more tickets in a single day before]. This was attributed to the amount of local media done by MJF, Chris Jericho, Tony Khan & others.
- They’re starting to feel exciting again, which is a good thing.
- Ahead of a rumored 12 PPV schedule for 2024, Bodyslam.net heard AEW is discussing running another one after Full Gear this year. The site cautions it’s not “set in stone”, but Dec. 29 has been mentioned as the potential date for what would be AEW’s eighth PPV this year.
- That would be the World’s End PPV. (1/1)
- Darren Rovell reported that WWE terminated their trading card/collectible sticker rights deal with Panini, citing breach of contract. There were more than two years left on the deal, and WWE is seeking an injunction to get Panini to stop selling their licensed product. Fanatics, who was set to get the rights in 2026, is expected to get them immediately.
- Looks like they were looking to get out of that contract.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, WWE’s new TV deal for SmackDown on the USA Network means “the end of Raw and NXT on USA.” A source “familiar with the Raw discussions” told the outlet that Raw has a very active market, with “traditional linear networks, streaming services and ‘unexpected players’ all interested.”
- That’s accurate. NXT was picked up by the CW while Raw went to Netflix. (1/1)
- The Wall Street Journal says WWE’s new SmackDown TV deal is worth 1.4 billion dollars over the course of its five year duration.
- It wasn’t a deal that wall street was a fan of given a stock dip afterwards
- Fightful Select indicates that yesterday’s WWE talent cuts were not discussed under Triple H’s leadership. The cuts are instead directly tied to WWE’s merger with UFC.
- It seems like mainly big cuts are corporate, though he and HBK should have some say who’s getting axed from their rosters.
- The site also says that some members of the roster were frustrated WWE made these cuts on the same day as the announcement of the new lucrative TV deal. There are wrestlers who mistakenly “thought the days of mass cuts were behind them, and deals would simply be allowed to expire.”
- Yeah, that’s a bad look.
- As far as the main roster releases are concerned, BWE was told that Mustafa Ali is “the only mutual agreement.” Fightful indicates that his deal was originally set to expire in spring or summer 2024.
- We really don’t know if that was the case. He had asked for his release before so it is possible. Ali is currently TNA’s X-Division champion.
- Regarding this week’s AEW’s Grand Slam TV taping at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, PW Insider says there are “early plans for AEW to return next year with the working idea of the Stadium being a PPV site instead of a TV taping.”
- We may have to wait on this one.
- Jon Moxley told people close to him that he’s doing okay after wrestling with a concussion on Dynamite, per Sean Ross Sapp. AEW President Tony Khan checked on Moxley after the match was over, and Mox didn’t need to go to the hospital.
- I’m glad he did OK, but the match shouldn’t have gotten there.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer thinks there is a good chance that Christian Cage wins the TNT title from Luchasaurus on this Saturday’s Collision because “there are people very, very high on Christian right now” in AEW.
- That he did. And he’s pretty much held it since (outside a few minutes that Adam Copeland did) all the way up to last Wednesday. (1/1)
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer is skeptical that SmackDown will remain on Friday nights when it moves back to the USA Network next year, because that’s a low viewership night on cable. When all of WWE’s new TV deals are finalized, Meltzer thinks there is “a very good chance” that one of Raw, SmackDown, or NXT will be put on Wednesday night, opposite AEW Dynamite.
- We’ll have to wait to find out.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter says “Wall Street was expecting a minimum of $307.5 million” per year on WWE’s new TV deal for SmackDown. TKO’s stock price dropped after the new deal was announced, partially because the actual value of $287 million per year is seen as a disappointment.
- The Netflix deal got them a better response.
- As far as Matt Riddle’s WWE release is concerned, one higher up in the company told Fightful Select that he “burned through too many chances.” Riddle was not factored into WWE’s creative plans following his recent airport incident.
- That makes sense.
- While discussing their WWE release on their Twitch stream, Mansoor and Mace said LA Knight “was going to get fired” by Vince McMahon last year because Vince hated the way he portrayed the Max Dupri character. McMahon wanted the character to be “softer” and more like a sniveling “scummy agent.” Mansoor and Mace reiterated that Knight was extremely close to being fired by Vince at that time.
- You can’t ask the man with the undeniable kevorka to be softer.
- Fightful noted that Elias was healthy despite not being used on WWE television lately, and had been pitching ideas for his return to television “up until a month ago,” before he was released.
- Looks like he’s wrestled two indie matches since his release.
- WWE filed trademarks for “Jaida Parker”, “Out The Mud”, and “OTM”. The last two could be for the new SCRYPTS, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price group. Nima said they “made it out the mud” in a promo on the Sept. 19 episode of NXT. (There’s a lot of fan speculation Jaida Parker could be Jade Cargill’s new name, but no reports on it.)
- Jade Cargill didn’t have a name change.
- Warner Bros. Discovery executives attended AEW’s Grand Slam show in New York City on Wednesday night, according to PW Insider.
- I wonder if there’s more pressure on those shows where the execs show up.
- On The Ryback Show, The Ryback said someone in the gym once approached him in the shower and asked for a picture while he was in the middle of “lathering up my Big Guy body...scrubbing away, I’ve got soap on my little body builder ass.” Another person did something like that to Brock Lesnar once, and “Brock almost killed him.”
- Did he allow him to get the picture or what?
This week: 6/9 - 67%
Overall: 5,011/8,726 - 57.2%
Have a great week, everyone!
