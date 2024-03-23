Matt Riddle to pull double duty with NJPW title bout at MLW War Chamber

Matt Riddle isn’t backing down from a challenge or two. The King of Bros was previously scheduled to grapple against Timothy Thatcher at the MLW War Chamber event, and now he is adding a NJPW title defense to his workload on that same night.

MLW announced that Riddle will defend the NJPW World Television Championship against Kosei Fujita at War Chamber on March 29 from St. Petersburg, Florida.

In a groundbreaking decision, MLW and NJPW have jointly sanctioned Riddle's extraordinary proposal, demonstrating a collaboration between two of the most prominent organizations in the sport.

Fujita is a young lion on the rise at 21 years of age. Last year, he graduated from the NJPW dojo system and accepted an invitation from Zack Sabre Jr. to join The Mighty Don’t Kneel faction. Fujita’s style is described as a technical prodigy with submission techniques.

The story behind Riddle’s double-header is an ambitious plan to climb the MLW world title rankings to eventually challenge Satoshi Kojima sooner than later. Riddle wrestles Fujita on the War Chamber live PPV, then he returns to take on Thatcher on the TV taping portion.

The War Chamber PPV on March 29 will be available for streaming through TrillerTV+. The card currently includes:

War Chamber: MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Okumura, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders) vs. WTF (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, & Josh Bishop) (match details)

The TV taping portion of the event (to be aired at a later date) includes:

War Chamber: Raven, Akira, Jake Crist, & Jimmy Lloyd vs. Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, Cannonball, & Talon (match details)

Raven, Akira, Jake Crist, & Jimmy Lloyd vs. Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, Cannonball, & Talon (match details) Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

Zayda Steel vs. Sofi Castillo

