TNA Impact (Mar. 21, 2024) featured Jordynne Grace defending the Knockouts Championship and Nic Nemeth exchanging promos with Moose, but there was one unexpected scene that became the people’s choice.

Even though the character of Deaner has been in intriguing storylines during his time in TNA, he has never been able to get over the hump in terms of success in the ring. The latest fizzle was the disintegration of the Design. Deaner lost his way, so he went to the people looking for direction.

The Grizzled Young Veterans and the Time Splitters had a match scheduled, but Deaner entered the ring first to speak his mind. His decisions have led to failure, and now he is accepting the blame. Deaner recounted the best decision he ever made was to fall in love with wrestling as a fan. The fans share love and passion for the sport that Deaner has lost. He needs the people’s help to get his passion back. Deaner declared that the people will choose his decisions.

It wouldn’t take long for the people to make their first choice on behalf of Deaner. The Grizzled Young Veterans arrived to the ring ready for their match. James Drake and Zack Gibson rudely ordered Deaner to leave. Deaner asked the people what to do, and they chanted to stay. Deaner obliged and threw punches at his foes. GYV pounded him out, then the Time Splitters ran in to start their match.

That is a pretty smooth storytelling move to give the power to the people. Deaner needed purpose, and now he has a gimmick that will naturally incline fans to care.

As for the tag team match, Deaner didn’t play a role in that. GYV battled the Time Splitters in a rowdy affair. Alex Shelley and Kushida worked through their issues to get on the same page by the end. Kushida blocked the Doomsday Device with a Tanaka punch to Drake in midair. Kushida escaped off Gibson’s shoulders and sent the vet into a Shellshock from Shelley. Kushida applied the Hoverboard Lock on Drake for victory. Afterward, it looked like the tension between the Time Splitters was thawed. If you’re in the mood for quality tag team action, press play.

Let’s boogie through the rest of the show.

X-Division #1 contender: Jake Something defeated Leon Slater, Chris Bey, Alan Angels, Jason Hotch, and Kevin Knight. Mustafa Ali held the Rebellion Referendum contest to determine his challenger at the Sacrifice PPV on April 20. Jake hossed through the scramble match to pin Hotch on a spinning side slam. Ali was noticeably worried about defending against a man with Jake’s power.

Dango feels that he is on the rise, but John E. Bravo and Oleg Prudius are anchors holding him down. Prudius didn’t take kindly to that negative assertion, and he ditched Dango’s gazebo. That might be the end of their partnership.

Next week, AJ Francis and Rich Swann will explain Swann’s new association with Top Dolla.

Alexander Hammerstone justified his loss to Josh Alexander as a victory. When Hammer hit the Nightmare Pendulum, Alexander rolled out of the ring like a coward to avoid defeat. Hammerman justified his cheating in the rematch by claiming he already knew he was the better wrestler, so he decided to beat down Alexander instead. Hammerstone is bigger, stronger, and smarter.

TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve defeated PCO to retain the title. PCO was in control when Big Kon moseyed down to the ring to cause a ruckus. The hoss war continued. Steve distracted the referee as Kon slammed PCO onto chairs. Steve scored a roll-up to keep his gold.

Decay and MK Ultra both want their contractual Knockouts tag team title rematches against Spitfire. Rosemary proposed a match versus Masha Slamovich to determine who gets first dibs.

Eric Young wants payback on Frankie Kazarian for screwing in his world title match. Young demanded Full Metal Mayhem (TLC), and TNA obliged for Sacrifice.

Ash by Elegance defeated Seleziya Sparx. Ash ordered Sparx kiss her hand like royalty. When Sparx refused, a beatdown ensued. Ash was victorious via swan dive. Afterward, Ash decided to dish out more punishment with a chair. Xia Brookside ran in for the save.

Nic Nemeth made his intentions clear to become TNA world champion. Steve Maclin tried to run him out of the company, but Nemeth is still here. He was happy to keep grinding to earn the title shot, however, TNA offered it sooner than he expected. Nemeth isn’t going to let that opportunity slip through his fingers at Sacrifice. The System entered the scene with Moose delivering a mic drop. Moose won’t deny that Nemeth is an accomplished wrestler, but there is one thing Nemeth could never do. That is to beat the system (wordplay reference to WWE).

Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the title. (Full details here.) Steelz had speed on her side, but Grace’s power was too much to handle. Grace blocked Steelz’s signature moves, then the Juggernaut cracked a spinning backfist. Grace finished with the pumphandle driver.

