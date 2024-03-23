Drew McIntyre slid a Jack Perry reference into his CM Punk trash talk

CM Punk probably won’t be able to wrestle until mid-to-late summer. It’s possible (probably not likely, but technically possible) Drew McIntyre won’t even be in WWE when Punk is cleared to return. But McIntyre hasn’t let that — or the fact he has a pretty big match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title coming up at WrestleMania XL on April 7 — stop him from talking a steady stream of trash about Punk.

Hell, he even found common ground with Roman Reigns on the subject.

Maybe Drew could also bond with New Japan & AEW’s “Scapegoat” Jack Perry over their feelings about Punk? McIntyre seemed to wink to Perry’s issues with Punk last summer in his recent interview with The Ringer’s Masked Man Show.

You probably don’t need a refresher, but just in case... during their pre-show match with at All In, Perry and HOOK executed a spot on a taxi. Perry then looked into the camera, knocked on the windshield and said, “You know what this is right here? Real Glass. Go cry me a river.” That was directed at Punk, in reference to an argument the reportedly got into over the use of real glass in a backstage pre-tape that was being filmed at AEW Collision a few weeks earlier. Punk confronted Perry about it backstage, people feared for their lives, Punk was fired, and Perry was put on ice before showing up in NJPW.

Got it? Okay, here’s what McIntyre said about Punk to The Ringer crew (emphasis ours):

“He came crawling back to sports entertainment, good for him. Brought a few eyeballs, got a big payday, I get all that stuff. If you get put in a situation with me, I’m going to verbally tear your apart and physically tear your apart. I want that match with him, but I don’t believe he’ll be in a physical condition to wrestle Drew McIntyre. He’s literally made of glass, real glass, and I’ll break him.”

The Big Scot isn’t the only one using references to the past to generate heat for current or future matches with All In’s backstage brawlers, either. Perry is feuding with Shota Umino in New Japan, and has upcoming tag and singles matches against the former Jungle Boy coming up in April. Umino was kind enough to put one line of his recent tweet about Perry in English for is.

We’re 99.9% sure you won’t need a recap to catch this one...

Pretty amazing that Punk’s various behind-the-scenes issues at AEW are being used in programs everywhere but in AEW. No wonder Tony Khan is (maybe) still upset at Perry...