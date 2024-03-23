Kenny Omega shares his admiration for two WWE legends

Kenny Omega remains sidelined after a bad bout of diverticulitis last year. It doesn’t sound like he’s doing great, and there remains no official timeline for his return. But he’s doing well enough to regularly stream on Twitch these days, which we’re grateful for — and where these two items come from.

Earlier this week, Omega had nothing but good things to say when John Cena came up in conversation on his channel (h/t Fightful for transcription):

“No, I have not [met Cena], but I think he’s great. Great professional wrestler. He’s done an incredible amount for the business, I don’t think anyone will be able to match anytime soon. The reason why is because Cena wasn’t doing anything for the sake of an accomplishment or trophy or recognition. People went out of their way after the fact to say, ‘look at all this stuff John is doing in his off time.’ Maybe he even laughs at it himself, but for the amount of effort he has put in to make people’s lives better, whether it be Make A Wish, fans at the arenas, or autograph signings, it’s a great example for what the face of a company should be or for the face of the industry. I’m a very big proponent of John Cena. I think he’s incredible.”

That seemed to prompt this response from Cena, via his always interesting Instagram:

In a more recent stream, Omega explained why Kurt Angle is his favorite wrestler:

“I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest — I can’t even say just in-ring... for me he’s the most complete wrestler of all-time. He’s my favorite. He’s my go-to guy to study, for me. Being an athletic guy who wants to be able to mesh well and complement every wrestling style, but also not — I’m also, of course, anyone who’s familiar with me here in chat, I’m not afraid to embarrass myself or do silly things — and that’s what I loved a lot about what Kurt did on TV.”

Our Olympic hero caught a clip of that quote making the rounds on social media, and acknowledged it in a more straight-forward way than his old rival John:

Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue https://t.co/BQHlc7P6do — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 23, 2024

Always cool when wrestlers demonstrate that they don’t really see the lines other draw between companies.