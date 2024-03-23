TNA Impact SPOILERS: Indy stars return, Originals possibly wrapping up

Things seem to have settled down a bit since their February tapings, but TNA still feels like a promotion in flux post-Scott D’Amore. That makes their tapings this weekend in Philadelphia all the more interesting.

Those kicked off last night (Fri., Mar. 22) amidst reports that Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin could be leaving TNA when their contracts are up late this month or early next. The Guns head into the tapings without a clear direction for April’s Rebellion PPV, although there have been signs Shelley could turn on Sabin and their Time Machine’s partner KUSHIDA due to his recent losing streak.

Will we get a better indication of MCMG’s future this weekend at 2300 Arena? After Friday’s taping we know that a successful cross-promotional act, Steph De Lander & Matt Cardona, are back in the fold for a PPV championship program. Last night also saw Myron Reed rejoin The Rascalz.

Here’s what happened Mar. 22, courtesy of Wrestling Observer and Bodyslam.net:

Tasha Steelz def. Ava Everett (Xplosion match)

Rosemary, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna & Steph De Lander def. Havok, Jody Threat, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich in the first part of an 8-4-1 match to determine who will challenge Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace at Rebellion

Steph De Lander def. Rosemary, Xia Brookside & Dani Luna in the second part of the 8-4-1, after Matt Cardona ran in from the crowd to hit Rosemary with Radio Silence. It’ll be SDL vs. Grace for the title at April 20’s PPV in Las Vegas.

Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake & Zack Gibson) def. Deaner in a handicap match

Josh Alexander def. Tracy Williams, then Hammerstone took them both out.

Eddie Edwards def. Mike Bailey thanks to Alisha Edwards’ interference

AJ Francis & Rich Swann were out for a promo to address their recent actions, and to reveal that their team name is “First Class”

Steve Maclin def. Chris Sabin

Mustafa Ali def. Rhino in an Old School Rules (aka Anything Goes) match. Jake Something took out all of Ali’s security team after the match.

A Hammerstone interview on the ramp led to him putting Josh Alexander’s headgear on a cameraman and putting him in the Torture Rack (he did the same thing to Williams in the early beatdown)

The Rascalz def. the FBI (Ray Jay & Zack Clayton w/Guido), thanks to Myron Reed.

Crazzy Steve def. Laredo Kid via DQ to retain the Digital Media title

First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann) def. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), with Swann grabbing a handful of tights to secure the pinfall

Joe Hendry was out to serenade First Class with his rendition of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme, getting the crowd to chant “Uncle Phil” at Francis in the process. That led to Swann vs. Hendry being booked for Rebellion.

A contract signing for Grace vs. De Lander goes awry when Cardona accidentally knocks over Santino Marella, who was acting as the authority figure overseeing the signing. The Indy God then got knocked down by the champ, and he & SDL end up putting Grace through a table.

Jake Something def. James Drake. Deaner saved his former partner from a Zack Gibson post-match attack.

X-Division champ Mustafa Ali was out afterwards with a group protesting his Rebellion challenger Something for being too big for the X-Division. Jake dove on the protesters, GYV beat up Deaner, then the champ nailed Deaner with the belt.

Hammerstone def. Guido after pulling the FBI into the ring to get them kicked out. Afterwards he did the headgear/Torture Rack thing to Guido. He stared down Alexander, who was on commentary.

Nic Nemeth def. Alex Shelley

These matches and segments will be coming to Thursday nights in the coming weeks. TNA will film more of their Rebellion build tonight in Philly, with a line-up that includes MCMG vs. The System’s Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers.