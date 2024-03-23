Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter says it’s believed that Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena “will have something at WrestleMania in some form,” although no creative plans are in place right now. Cena’s physicality at the show might be constrained by “insurance reasons.”
- The Observer claims some of the WWE talent are frustrated about there being a double standard regarding The Rock’s promos. This stems from a recent memo sent to talent “which states that this is a PG company, no swearing, and said that includes everything on social media.” But The Rock violates those rules all the time. “He does what he wants and because he’s on the Board of Directors, nobody is going to say anything to him.” For example, “All talent had been told never to use the word ‘ass’ on FOX because they don’t want it.” However, The Rock said “ass” multiple times during his recent Rock Concert segment on SmackDown.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer heard that Jack Perry did not receive contact from Tony Khan for a long while after being sent home from Wembley Stadium following last year’s backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In. Perry apparently “apologized, kept texting [Khan] about he never meant to cause any trouble and was sorry.” Jack did eventually hear from AEW lawyers, before speaking with Tony and apologizing. Perry is still under contract with AEW, and his current Scapegoat storyline in NJPW will eventually lead to his AEW return.
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez then wrote that Perry disputes both “the claim that he continually apologized or asked for forgiveness” as well as the claim that “there are any current plans for an AEW return.” Perry says he did not hear from Khan for two months following All In. They did eventually meet before Full Gear in Los Angeles and made plans for a December return to AEW. However, “after Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series, those plans were scrapped.” Perry is still under contract with AEW because his release request was denied. “He hasn’t talked to Khan in months, nor cleared anything he has done in storyline for NJPW like him tearing up the AEW contract or his use of the term ‘scapegoat.’”
- Meltzer was told the Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary that’s coming to Peacock “had something to do with the decision not to induct Wyatt into the Hall of Fame this year, that this year they were doing the big documentary for him and would induct him later.”
- One person close to the situation told WON that Ronda Rousey “felt that WWE was a misogynistic culture and by the time she left, despised Vince but remained friendly with Stephanie and had positive things to say about Paul Levesque. It was also noted that while she despised Vince, ‘she, to this day, loves Dana White.’”
- PW Insider notes that Jade Cargill, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade and Myles Borne were all backstage at last night’s SmackDown taping.
