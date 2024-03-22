Bayley talks attending Mercedes Moné’s AEW debut

She had to go undercover to do it. But just as she has several other big moments in Mercedes Moné’s post-WWE pro wrestling career, Bayley made sure she was in Boston’s TD Garden when the former Sasha Banks debuted for AEW at Big Business on Weds., Mar. 13.

Digital Spy’s Stephanie Chase got a chance to ask Bayley about making that trip, and why it was important for her to do so:

“[Mercedes] is the best, I wouldn’t be here without her. She’s done so much for me. “Even after she was done with WWE, she’s been there for me in my big moments. So I know I need to be there for her continuously throughout the years. “It was incredible, I’m just happy that she was on a Wednesday where I’m like, ‘alright, I can actually make a Wednesday, that’s one of our few days off.’”

The two NXT Horsewomen have both made it clear they hope to work their magic together again in the future, so seeing Mercedes start the next phase of her career in another company left Bayley with a few mixed emotions. But overall she’s just happy for her friend: