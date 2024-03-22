Giulia teases her wrestling future after Stardom exit is confirmed

Not long after Tokyo Sports listed several wrestlers who’ll soon be leaving Stardom to join that promotion’s former president Rossy Ogawa in his new one, Stardom confirmed the report and provided departure dates for each of the women named in it.

According to the Bushiroad-owned joshi (women’s wrestling) company, MIRAI, Mai Sakurai and Yuzuki are finishing up on Mar. 31. Utami Hayashishita and Giulia’s final date will be Stardom’s April 12 show in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

Giulia confirmed her departure on Twitter/X today (Mar. 22). A DeepL translation of her message reads:

Finally, it is officially released. I’m sorry for getting ahead of myself and confusing everyone. My remaining time in Stardom is almost over, but Pro Wrestler Giulia is still going on! Please stay tuned!

It’s widely believed that after helping launch Ogawa’s new brand, Giulia will head to the United States and sign with WWE.

Stardom will be holding its first event outside of Japan since the pandemic when they head to WrestleMania week in Philadephia. April 4’s American Dream show is set to feature much of the Stardom roster alongside wrestlers from AEW like Willow Nightingale & Mariah May and international sensation Stephanie Vaquer, who recently defeated Giulia for the NJPW Strong Women’s title.