ROH women’s TV title tournament finalists set for Supercard of Honor

The final is now set for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament. Sixteen competitors went through the grinder, and now two wrestlers remain. The semifinals went down on episode 56 of ROH TV on Honor Club.

On one half of the bracket, Billie Starkz survived a beating from Mercedes Martinez to advance. This was an upset on paper, considering Martinez is a former ROH women’s world champion. The OG Badass showed why she deserved to be the favorite. Martinez roughed up Starkz on the mat then increased the intensity for a suplex train. Martinez held the third suplex of the series as a stalling vertical for about thirty seconds.

When Starkz sparked a rally, Diamante was ringside to interfere in aid to Martinez. Starkz hit a German suplex and a suicide dive. She ran the ropes for another dive, however, Diamante pulled Martinez out of the way. Starkz went splat on the floor, then Martinez pounced for a hanging neckbreaker. Starkz barely beat the ten-count back into the ring.

Martinez continued to dish out the pain for a superplex. When she rolled through to transition for another suplex, Starkz countered for an Ushigoroshi backbreaker. Martinez rose up punching Starkz’s body like a heavy bag. Starkz had fighting spirit to weather the storm and rally again. Diamante interfered on Starkz’s swan dive, and Martinez capitalized for a crucifix Dominator out of the corner. That still wasn’t enough to keep Starkz down.

Martinez aimed to finish with a fisherman buster, but Starkz countered for a roll-up. Martinez kicked out and charged for a running boot. Starkz dodged the blow and went low for another roll-up. This time, the referee counted three for victory to Starkz.

On the other half of the bracket, Queen Aminata baked a cake in Red Velvet’s kitchen. Aminata had the power advantage, while Velvet was the speedster. An example was Velvet sticking and moving with strikes until Aminata caught her for a fallaway slam. Velvet would get back on her scooter moving quickly to score a cazadora bulldog.

When the action spilled outside onto the apron, Velvet flipped out of a German suplex to answer with a spear. She up Aminata against the ring steps to blast a running knee into the steel.

For the closing sequence, Velvet connected on a spinning head kick, but Aminata came right back for a flash knockout on a headbutt to earn the pin.

The tournament final is official for Supercard of Honor on April 5 in Philadelphia, PA. Queen Aminata clashes with Billie Starkz to determine the inaugural women’s TV titleholder.

FRIDAY April 5th

Philadelphia, PA | @LiacourasCenter#ROHSupercardOfHonorhttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn#ROH Women's World TV Title Tournament Final

Queen Aminata (@amisylle) vs. @BillieStarkz



Queen Aminata & Billie Starkz clash to crown the first-ever ROH World TV Champion! pic.twitter.com/NipGCBoR19 — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 22, 2024

The Supercard of Honor lineup currently includes:

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz

