Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Fightful Select notes that Jon Moxley’s current absence from AEW was planned ahead of time. He wasn’t going to be available for the ongoing tag team championship tournament due to bookings in Mexico and Japan over the next couple of weeks.
- Per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, the reason why Mercedes Moné’s opening segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite “felt like WWE” is because former WWE writer Jen Pepperman “probably” wrote her promo.
- Meltzer also mentioned that Adam Cole’s injury has been “slow-healing” and this is a “very frustrating recovery for him.”
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says Warner Bros. Discovery won’t have serious discussions about a new AEW TV deal until it first locks down a new TV package with the NBA. It sounds like WBD and the NBA were in 75% agreement on a new deal as of late last week.
- Trish Stratus told The Game Plan that Vince McMahon was not on board with her heel turn in WWE last year because he didn’t think anybody would boo her. Triple H is the one who was willing to give it a shot.
- According to Tokyo Sports, the following four wrestlers will leave Stardom to join Rossy Ogawa’s new wrestling promotion: Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Mai Sakurai, and Yuzuki.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
