Mustafa Ali X-Division title defense and Full Metal Mayhem added to TNA Rebellion PPV

The next PPV venture for TNA is Rebellion on April 20 from Las Vegas, Nevada. A pair of bouts were added to the card, including Mustafa Ali’s X-Division title defense and Full Metal Mayhem.
Ali stepped away from the campaign trail to grace the Impact Zone with his presence. The X-Division champion conducted a Rebellion Referendum to determine the #1 contender for the PPV. The field included Leon Slater, Chris Bey, Alan Angels, Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, and Jake Something for a scramble match, which was basically a sextuple threat.
Jake stood tall in the end with his powerhouse frame pounding the competition. The big man planted Hotch with a spinning side slam to win. Ali was visibly shaken at the prospect of wrestling a much larger man for the X-Division Championship.
.@JakeSomething_ is the #1 Contender for the X Division Championship!
#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/BU6EmkzyeL
TNA made the match official for Rebellion.
BREAKING: @MustafaAli_X will defend the TNA X Division Championship against @JakeSomething_ at #Rebellion on April 20 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Palms in Las Vegas
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/OIaOqIJKxe
Eric Young was so close to winning the TNA World Championship from Moose at Sacrifice, but Frankie Kazarian butt in with physical interference for a screwjob on Young. Young has unfinished business with Moose, and he will keep moving forward in an effort to claim the world title. Moose already has a title defense booked, so Young is focusing his attention back on Kaz. Young cautioned that Kazarian made a grave mistake. The challenge was issued for Full Metal Mayhem, which is TNA’s version of TLC.
.@TheEricYoung just challenged @FrankieKazarian to FULL METAL MAYHEM at #Rebellion!
Kazarian was not present to officially accept those terms, but that didn’t stop TNA from announcing the match for Rebellion.
BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian will face @TheEricYoung in FULL METAL MAYHEM at #Rebellion on April 20 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Palms in Las Vegas
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/5d8saI4BRZ
The card for TNA Rebellion on April 20 currently includes:
- TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
- TNA World Tag Team Championship: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)
- X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something
- Full Metal Mayhem: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian
