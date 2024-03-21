 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mustafa Ali X-Division title defense and Full Metal Mayhem added to TNA Rebellion PPV

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The next PPV venture for TNA is Rebellion on April 20 from Las Vegas, Nevada. A pair of bouts were added to the card, including Mustafa Ali’s X-Division title defense and Full Metal Mayhem.

Ali stepped away from the campaign trail to grace the Impact Zone with his presence. The X-Division champion conducted a Rebellion Referendum to determine the #1 contender for the PPV. The field included Leon Slater, Chris Bey, Alan Angels, Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, and Jake Something for a scramble match, which was basically a sextuple threat.

Jake stood tall in the end with his powerhouse frame pounding the competition. The big man planted Hotch with a spinning side slam to win. Ali was visibly shaken at the prospect of wrestling a much larger man for the X-Division Championship.

TNA made the match official for Rebellion.

Eric Young was so close to winning the TNA World Championship from Moose at Sacrifice, but Frankie Kazarian butt in with physical interference for a screwjob on Young. Young has unfinished business with Moose, and he will keep moving forward in an effort to claim the world title. Moose already has a title defense booked, so Young is focusing his attention back on Kaz. Young cautioned that Kazarian made a grave mistake. The challenge was issued for Full Metal Mayhem, which is TNA’s version of TLC.

Kazarian was not present to officially accept those terms, but that didn’t stop TNA from announcing the match for Rebellion.

The card for TNA Rebellion on April 20 currently includes:

  • TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
  • TNA World Tag Team Championship: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)
  • X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something
  • Full Metal Mayhem: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian

Share your thoughts on the TNA Rebellion lineup thus far.

