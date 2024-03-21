Jordynne Grace retains Knockouts title against former champion

The time is now for Jordynne Grace to run through the Knockouts division, and it looks like nobody can stop her anytime soon. The latest victim for the champ was a tough matchup on paper, however, the Juggernaut rampaged to victory on Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact (Mar. 21, 2024).

Grace competed in the main event against Tasha Steelz. The Boricua Badass is a former Knockouts champion in her own right. She beat Mickie James to win gold in 2021. Steelz previously had a title shot at Grace at Sacrifice two weeks ago, but it was a triple threat with Xia Brookside involved. Since Brookside ate the pin, Steelz demanded a one-on-one challenge. Grace didn’t hesitate to oblige.

Ring the bell!

Grace muscled Steelz around the ring early. The action spilled outside, and Grace lifted her opponent for a marching suplex. Never underestimate the Boricua Badass. Grace marched one step too many before pulling the trigger. Steelz was able to counter for a neckbreaker on the floor.

Back inside the ring, heavy blows were thrown back and forth. Steelz tried to keep Grace on her toes, but the challenger ran right into a vicious spinebuster.

Steelz made headway using her speed and agility to create space for offense. She blocked a pumphandle driver to roll through for an armbar. Grace escaped with power on a powerbomb.

Steelz had momentum down the stretch, but Grace muscled through to stall or block attempted maneuvers. The champ gained the final edge by exploding for a spinning backfist to stop Steelz in her tracks. That impact paved the way for the Juggernaut Driver to win.

Grace remains Knockouts champion. Steelz put up a scrappy effort, however, the Juggernaut was peaking at a higher level. Grace’s run with gold stands at 69 days and counting. Since winning the title from Trinity, defenses have included a rematch over Trinity, besting Gisele Shaw, prevailing against Steelz and Brookside, and now this victory versus Steelz. With several threats occupied in the tag team division, Grace is getting close to cleaning out the singles division.

How long do you think Jordynne Grace holds the Knockouts Championship in TNA?