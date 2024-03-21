Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestleVotes hears that up to four more matches could be added to WrestleMania’s card: “As of now, the working plan is to feature 7 matches per night on the main card.”

Speaking of WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre & Bayley are currently favored to win gold in Philadelphia at online sportsbooks like Bet Online. The latest odds have Gunther, Rhea Ripley & Logan Paul retaining their titles.

In response to an internet rumor that WWE is trying to get AJ Lee to return, SEScoops checked with their contacts at the company. One “tenured source” told them that the former Divas champ is “very well liked, and respected. Just not a topic at the moment.”

While confirming that Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA contracts are expiring at the end of the month, Fightful Select learned that the company’s recent offers to talent have been “categorically different than what many were expecting”. It seems TNA is offering more per-date deals rather than full-time contracts, but it’s not clear if that’s across the board or just in certain cases.

During an appearance on Mandy Rose & Tino Sabatelli’s Power Alphas podcast, Mojo Rawley said that WWE planned to have Megan Thee Stallion do something with Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné at SummerSlam “in years previous” but “it just never materialized and fell through for one reason or another.”

MLW is interested in bringing in commentator Mauro Ranallo, per Fightful. Ranallo & MLW owner Court Bauer have worked together in the past and they’ve had talks about the former WWE & New Japan announcer coming to MLW, but it’s not a done deal.

