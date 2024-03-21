Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and TrillerTV.

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 116 - Red Light Special (Mar. 21, 8 pm ET)

Demand Lucha LuchaPalooza (Mar. 21, 8 pm ET)

NTPW Texas Contenders Series 32 (Mar. 21, 7:30 pm CT)

ACTION Madras Mayhem (Mar. 22, 7 pm ET)

Nawfside Heroes (Jose Manuel & Shoota Gabe) vs. the New Guys ATM vs. Erron Wade The Skulk (Adrian Adonis & Liam Gray) vs. Top Team (Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki) Cody Fluffman vs. Kasey Owens “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Jamesen Shook Devlyn Macabre vs. Kaia McKenna Adam Priest vs. QT Marshall Bobby Flaco, Rico Gonzalez, & Steve “1 Called” Manders vs. the Good Hand (Alex Kane, Kevin Ryan, & Suge D)

B!P Living Proof (Mar. 22, 7 pm ET)

CPA vs. VSK Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. ??? & ??? (Open Challenge) 35mm Magic (Angelo Carter & JGeorge) & Jake Lang vs. Gangrel & Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) Brittnie Brooks vs. Gabby Forza Bronson vs. Krule Allie Katch vs. Sammy Diaz vs. TJ Crawford (c) (B!P Bedlam Championship)

PWM Last One Standing (Mar. 23, 6 pm ET)

TWE Nihilism (Mar. 23, 8 pm ET)

KWW Kanpai! (Mar. 24, 6 pm PT)

Aspyn Rose vs. Delilah Doom vs. Mylo Baronessa & Zyra vs. Karisma & Kitsune Ai Houzan vs. Heidi Howitzer Ruby Raze vs. Tomoko Watanabe Mio & Takumi Iroha vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) Queen Aminata vs. Sandra Moone Janai Kai vs. Unagi Sayaka (c) (Kitsune World Championship)

On TrillerTV

AIW Tougher Than Leather (Mar. 22, 7:30 pm ET)

Chuck Stone vs. Wes Barkley Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham vs. Microman vs. Mikey Montgomery vs. Sam Holloway vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Tre LaMar Dominic Garrini & Shaw Mason vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) Derek Dillinger vs. Joey Janela EFFY vs. Magnum CK Jason Bane & Josh Prohibition vs. Joshua Bishop & Tyler Jordan Dex Royal vs. Eric Taylor (c) (AIW Intense Championship) Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) (c) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Alec Price vs. Isaiah Broner (c) (AIW Absolute Championship)

GCW Role Model 2024 (Mar. 23, 8 pm ET)

Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) vs. the Pillars (MM3 & Tommy Vendetta) Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Microman Danhausen vs. Matt Cardona Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Jacob & Zilla Fatu Joey Janela vs. Shane Mercer The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Blake Christian (c) vs. Sawyer Wreck (GCW World Championship)

GCW The Block is Hot (Mar. 24, 5 pm ET)

Cole Radrick vs. Kevin Blackwood Billie Starkz vs. Marcus Mathers Gringo Loco & Oni el Bendito vs. Jacob & Zilla Fatu High Seas (Cloudy & Nick Ando) vs. the Mothership (Allie Katch & Dark Sheik) Jimmy Lloyd vs. Nick Wayne To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) vs. the Rich and Powerful (Charles Mason & Richard Holliday) Danhausen & Nick Gage vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship)

Other

A1 Deadly Encounter (Mar. 24, 4 pm ET)

Fight or Flight (Gabriel Fuerza & Vaughn Vertigo) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) vs. Sad Buds (Brett Michael David & Rickey Shane Page) (c) (A1 Tag Team Championship Elimination Match) Rohit Raju (c) vs. ??? (A1 Zero Gravity Championship Open Challenge) Alec Price vs. Kody Lane (A1 Zero Gravity Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Gabby Forza & Jody Threat & Gabby Forza vs. Laynie Luck & Nyla Rose Alessandro Del Bruno vs. Mark Wheeler vs. Shane Sabre (c) vs. Space Monkey vs. (A1 Alpha Male Championship Elimination Match)

Free on YouTube!

Marina Shafir vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Davey Boy Smith, Jr. & Dirty Dango vs. MSP

Chris Brookes vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.