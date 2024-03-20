TNA announces Generational Clash and Monster’s Ball for next TV taping

TNA’s next session of television tapings is on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The buzzword draws for those shows are a Generational Clash and Monster’s Ball.

The Friday set will be headlined by Nic Nemeth versus Alex Shelley. It is being billed as a Generational Clash, but I’m not sure why that choice of tagline. Nemeth is 43 years old, and Shelley is 40 years old. I was actually surprised to find out that Nemeth is the elder of the two. Whatever justification TNA uses to call it a Generational Clash, the match should be fire regardless.

The only other bout advertised for Friday’s taping should be a doozy as well. Josh Alexander will wrestle “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams. This is the kind of technical duel that could be a sneaky show-stealer. Williams can bring the action in the ring. Hot Sauce is primarily known for his work in Ring of Honor, where he is a former TV champ and former tag team champ with Rhett Titus.

The advertised lineup for Saturday’s show currently includes:

Moose vs. Trent Seven

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

Alexander Hammerstone & Tasha Steelz vs. Josh Alexander & Jordynne Grace

Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

Steve Maclin vs. Kevin Knight

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kushida

Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Kon

The Monster’s Ball immediately sticks out as a feature attraction. That match is TNA’s specialty for hardcore. Competitors are locked in darkness with no food or water for 24 hours. PCO and Kon will continue their hoss feud under this stipulation.

As rumors swirl of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley with expiring contracts, one has to wonder if this will be the Motor City Machine Guns’ swan song in TNA. The match against the System is not advertised as a tag title bout, however, it would make sense to put gold on the line for their last hurrah.

Another interesting tag team bout is the blending of two rivalries for an intergender scrap. Alexander Hammerstone & Tasha Steelz will compete against Josh Alexander & Jordynne Grace. I’m curious how the story unfolds for the Boricua Badass to associate with Hammerman. It will also be fun to see the Juggernaut attempt to match power moves with Hammerstone.

