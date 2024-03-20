John Morrison reveals universal truth of pro wrestling, with help from Taya and Fenix

The first season of Johnny Loves Taya has been trucking along with weekly chuckles. Episode 6 dropped some knowledge as John Morrison revealed the universal truth of professional wrestling.

“People love flippy shit.”

Johnny learned that lesson from Al Snow. The latest edition of Johnny Loves Taya revolved around flips. Taya Valkyrie explained the different paths taken into wrestling between her husband and her. Taya trained under Lance Storm in Canada, then she voyaged to Mexico City to learn lucha libre. That’s when she met Fenix, and they became the best of friends. As for Johnny, he broke in by winning a game show (Tough Enough).

Taya’s style is more grounded, while Johnny is an aerial acrobat. Johnny and Fenix convinced Taya into flippy shit training. Comedy ensued as Johnny and Fenix soared through the air. In comparison, Taya jumped like her feet were made of concrete. As Johnny put it, “Taya has a lot of friends, but gravity isn’t one.”

Enjoy the flippy shit montage!

As for the accuracy of that universal truth, fact check true.

How much do you love flippy shit?