New Japan Cup winner declares himself the face of NJPW’s new era

Last summer, New Japan Pro-Wrestling named Yota Tsuji one of their new “Three Musketeers”. Along with Shota Umino & Ren Narita, Tsuji is seen as one of a trio of young stars who New Japan believes will lead the promotion into the future the way Masahiro Chono, Shinya Hashimoto & Keiji Muto did in the 1990s and Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura & Katsuyori Shibata did in the aughts.

Today (Mar. 20), they took another step into the future with Tsuji. He defeated Hirooki Goto in the finals of the New Japan Cup tournament, a match-up NJPW called “a battle between the old guard and the new generation”. Tsuji pinning Goto after twice hitting the three-time Cup winner with his Gene Blaster (spear) finisher, the first of which was a counter to Goto attempting his old stablemate Okada’s Rainmaker finish.

And if that didn’t drive the whole “changing of the guard” point home enough for you, Tsuji declared himself the face of New Japan’s new era in his post-match promo. The 30 year old six-footer then called his Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate Tetsuya Naito to the ring.

Naito is the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight champion, and with his Cup victory Tsuji also earned the right to challenge Naito at Sakura Genesis on April 6. Having the younger man win the belt would further demonstrate NJPW’s commitment to rebuilding around the newest Three Musketeers... but it would also mean that Naito’s plan to defend the IWGP crown against Jon Moxley at Windy City Riot on April 12 in Chicago is out the window.

Let us know what you think of Tsuji’s chances next month, and how New Japan is handling their recent free agent losses, in the comments below.