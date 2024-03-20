Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Cody Rhodes was given special permission to curse on Raw this week because they wanted him to “stay babyface” and have a strong response to The Rock’s promo in Memphis, according to the Wrestling Observer.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Tony Khan blames Jack Perry for CM Punk leaving AEW for WWE and that’s part of why he’s been gone for so long now. He’s not fired, however.

Also per Meltzer, Matt Hardy attending Raw this week wasn’t a big deal but posting a video about it “kind of changes it a little bit.” His contract with AEW is coming up here soon.

Meanwhile, Fightful says Hardy did not meet with anyone from WWE while he was at the building for the show.

Fightful Select says Oba Femi has been receiving high praise backstage since he became North American champion, and they see a bright future for him in WWE.

PW Insider notes that there is a belief that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have TNA deals that are expiring soon, “possibly as soon as the end of March” and they could be moving on from the promotion.

