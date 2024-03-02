MLW Intimidation Games recap: Japanese legends collide in world title fight

MLW Intimidation Games (Feb. 29, 2024) was headlined by a clash of Japanese legends. Satoshi Kojima collided with Minoru Suzuki in the main event for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. The show also included appearances from Matt Riddle, Mistico, Raven, the Blue Meanie, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and Bobby Fish in addition to the usual cast of characters.

Energy was in the air for a big fight feel in New York City. Time for the tale of the tape.

Kojima and Suzuki rumbled for over fifteen minutes. Suzuki worked on the heel side by throwing a cheap punch to the ribs on an early rope break. Kojima repaid the favor with a chop to the chest on the next break. Suzuki brushed it off, and the fisticuffs started flying. Suzuki’s strategy was to weaken the right knee. He applied various kneebars and also twisted Kojima’s knee around the ring post.

Suzuki was in complete control and peppered Kojima with disrespectful slaps across the face. The champ fired up, but a stiff blow to the jaw floored him on the mat. Kojima rose ready for more, then another heavy strike knocked him down again. As Suzuki gloated, Kojima surprised him with a cutter. Suzuki promptly went back to attacking the right knee.

The challenger applied a sleeper hold. The champion was fading. Suzuki released his grip to go for a pinfall. Kick out by Kojima. Back to grinding another chokehold. When Suzuki went to finish with the Gotch piledriver, Kojima sandbagged in defense. The champ escaped, hammered a lariat, and added a suplex. Suzuki blocked the running lariat, but he was stunned by a close-range lariat. Kojima ran the ropes for his signature closing lariat. Success! Suzuki was down. 1, 2, 3, Kojima retained the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

That main event was a firecracker of fun. At this point in the careers of Kojima (53 years old) and Suzuki (55 years old), we know what style to expect when these Japanese legends step in the ring at their age. Familiarity and athletic similarity matched well for great chemistry in a simple yet entertaining fight. Suzuki controlled the pace with intensity and mean submissions. His heel leanings for this bout helped build drama for Kojima’s babyface rally to overcome.

Let’s run down the rest of the Intimidation Games card from in order from top to bottom.

$5,000 challenge. Janai Kai defeated Zoey Cannon. Salina de la Renta put up cash to anyone that can survive five minutes with the women’s world featherweight champion. This turned out to be a two-hitter quitter for the Kick Demon. A push kick from Kai sent Cannon into the corner, then a front kick to the face finished the job via knockout.

Effective squash to send terror down the spines of any future contenders for Kai.

NJPW World Television Championship: Matt Riddle defeated Bad Dude Tito to retain the title. This bout was two studs working a rugged, furious pace exchanging moves. In the end, Riddle kneed his way out of a suplex to catch Tito for a cradle tombstone piledriver to win.

This match wasn’t long, but it sure was fun. The action was a badass fight from the opening bell. Riddle and Tito hammered each other with physicality and style. This was Tito’s debut in MLW, and he left me wanting more hoping to see a quick return. Inside the ring, Riddle showed charisma and came across as a big star.

MLW World Tag Team Championship: World Titan Federation defeated Second Gear Crew to win the titles. (Full details here.) Tom Lawlor & Davey Boy Smith Jr. were flanked by Mister Saint Laurent. Matthew Justice & Manders brought the ruckus as brawlers, but they were outmaneuvered as wrestlers. The match broke down into shenanigans when Lawlor pulled the referee out of the ring after Smith was victim to a lariat spear double-team combo. SGC put Lawlor through a table on a Doomsday DDT. Lawlor kicked out to continue the match. MSL stuck his nose into SGC business, so Manders punched him on the face. That distraction allowed Smith to hit a cheap shot on Manders with MSL’s helmet. Lawlor swiftly scooped the roll-up for victory.

The WTF relied on screwery to win gold. SGC were protected with two near falls that seemed like certain victories, if not for the strategic interference from WTF. The lariat spear combo and the Doomsday DDT were creative moves earning pops.

Alex Kane defeated Bobby Fish. Mr. Thomas was ringside. Fish used dirty tactics, such as grabbing the referee to block vision of a mule kick. Fish also worked on weakening Kane’s base with leg kicks. That didn’t stop the Suplex Assassin from throwing Fish around the ring with a variety of suplexes. In the end, Kane secured a standing sleeper, and Fish was choked unconscious. Afterward, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis arrived in MLW to flap his gums at Kane. Francis mocked Bomaye as full of bums and planted seeds that Bomaye is not loyal to Kane.

Nice style clash between grappler and striker. Kane was back to championship form with a definitive finish. His suplex game is hard for anyone to overcome. The war of words between Kane and Francis is building good heat for the feud.

New York City Street Fight: Rickey Shane Page & Sami Callihan defeated Akira & Jake Crist. Violence was aplenty in the The Calling civil war. When goons reached under the ring for plunder, they pulled out the Blue Meanie.

The finish was surprisingly won on a wrestling move when RSP used a backslide to pin Crist. The fighting continued after the match, and Jimmy Lloyd rushed into the ring to help the good guys. Raven spoke on the big screen to give his new group a name, The Response. The response to The Calling will be nothing less than deadly.

Rough but clean hardcore violence in this bout. They kept it relatively tame on this evening, which leaves room for extreme wickedness as The Calling civil war continues. The Blue Meanie pop-in was amusing as a wacky surprise. Raven’s message gives goosebumps thinking of the possibilities that lie ahead.

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Mistico defeated Rocky Romero to win the title. (Full details here.) Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto), Salina de la Renta, and Jesus (Ricardo) Rodriguez were ringside for support, but there was no interference. Mistico survived a super sliced bread and a sunset driver to rally for a Mexican Destroyer. The luchador seized the moment for La Mistica whirling armbar to win.

Very good opener with energy and smooth wrestling. Romero continues his run of great work in high-profile matches. Mistico as champion creates interesting possibilities in the war between Cesar and Salina.

MLW’s next live event is War Chamber on March 29 from St. Petersburg, FL. It was announced that Timothy Thatcher will return at the show.

The replay for MLW Intimidation Games is available for streaming through the TrillerTV+ subscription package powered by Fite.

