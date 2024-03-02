Mistico, Tom Lawlor, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. win championships at MLW Intimidation Games

Two title changes took place at MLW Intimidation Games (Feb. 29, 2024) in New York City.

Mistico arrived from CMLL to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship from Rocky Romero. This bout acted as a proxy in the war between Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) and Salina de la Renta. Jesus (Ricardo) Rodriguez was also in the house to provide the introduction for Azucar. Despite the high potential for meddling, this was a clean contest, aside from Romero despicably tearing Mistico’s mask.

Romero worked stretching submission early. Mistico rallied for a tijeras, a 619, and a suicide dive. Romero regained control for a suplex onto the apron. Romero pulled out sliced bread, but it wasn’t enough to keep Mistico down. The luchador regrouped for an avalanche hurricanrana. When Mistico went to finish with his patented armbar, Romero countered for a sunset driver. Mistico kicked out on the cover, and Romero was shocked. When Romero went high-risk, Mistico popped up to hit a Spanish Fly. Mistico pumped up the crowd for a moonsault, but Romero put his feet up to block. That led to a super sliced bread from Azucar. No dice on the cover. Mistico caught Romero off-guard for a Mexican Destroyer. That paved the way for La Mistica whirling armbar. Mistico cranked on the limb, and Romero tapped out.

A new champion was crowned as Mistico ended Romero’s title reign at 138 days.

MLW’s strategic alliance with CMLL is paying off with Arena Mexico’s biggest star now holding gold. Mistico and Romero even pulled out a classic post-match routine often used in CMLL. Mistico was ready for an impromptu mask versus hair bout. Romero mulled it over getting closer to the ring as the crowd elevated in excitement, then he bailed on the challenge to a chorus of boos.

Tom Lawlor & Davey Boy Smith Jr. represented the World Titan Federation under the guidance of Mister Saint Laurent to win the MLW World Tag Team Championship from Matthew Justice & Manders of the Second Gear Crew. SGC started with rowdy brawling on the outside. WTF weathered the storm to take control with wrestling. SGC rallied for a double-team spear clothesline combo on Smith, but Lawlor pulled the referee out of the ring to prevent the three-count. SGC brought in a table for a Doomsday DDT to Lawlor through the wood. Once the ref was revived, Filthy kicked out on the cover. MSL caused a distraction on the apron, so Manders punched him down to the floor. Smith had the bright idea of using MSL’s helmet to clock Manders. Lawlor scored a roll-up on Manders to win.

The Second Gear Crew’s title reign ends at 103 days. This will be Lawlor’s first run with tag team gold in MLW. Smith previously held the belts as part of the Hart Foundation with Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr. in 2019.

The replay for MLW Intimidation Games is available for streaming through the TrillerTV+ subscription package powered by Fite.

