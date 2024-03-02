Wrestling legend Butcher Vachon has died

Paul “The Butcher” Vachon, a member of pro wrestling’s famous Vachon family, passed away on Thursday (Feb. 29). Vachon’s death was announced on Friday by sports journalist and pro wrestling historian Pat Laprade. Vachon was 86 years old.

Sad news. Paul “The Butcher” Vachon died last night at the age of 86 years old. Former AWA tag team champ, Grand Prix Wrestling promoter and WWE wrestler, he had a great career and became a friend of mine over the years. My sympathies to his wife Dee and his family. pic.twitter.com/r705Ou2Sws — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) March 1, 2024

Born in Montreal on Oct. 7, 1937, Vachon was one of thirteen children, which included his older brother, Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon, and his sister and women’s wrestling star, Vivian Vachon. At the advice of his big brother, Butcher, an accomplished high school wrestler, joined the professional ranks in 1957.

“I talked to my brother on the phone, who was in wrestling in Texas. He said, ‘That’s enough amateur stuff.’ He said, ‘You’re never gonna make money wrestling amateur.’ He said, ‘You’re gonna turn pro,’ so I turned pro that summer,” said Vachon in a 2019 biography.

For nearly thirty years, the adoptive father of women’s wrestling legend Luna Vachon terrorized audiences wherever he went. Along with Mad Dog, they became one of the greatest tag teams of their generation, winning multiple tag team titles. In 1969, the brother duo defeated the iconic combo of Dick the Bruiser and The Crusher to win the American Wrestling Association World Tag Team Championship. Their title reign lasted 623 days, the second-longest tag team title reign in AWA history.

Before retiring in 1985, Vachon appeared in the first wrestling wedding in WWE history. The marriage happened in December 1984 and aired on Tuesday Night Titans (TNT), WWE’s version of The Tonight Show. The segment featured many of the company’s top heel acts and concluded with an over-the-top wedding party.

In 2010, Vachon joined his brother Maurice in The George Tragos & Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Maurice had previously been inducted in 2003.

Butcher Vachon’s passing comes days after the wrestling world said goodbye to Ole Anderson and Virgil.

Cageside Seats sends its condolences to Paul Vachon’s family, friends, and fans.