Rumors for the Day:
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter was told that if John Cena’s movie schedule allows him to make it to WrestleMania 40, then “the idea is to do something fun, short and memorable and with substance.”
- According to Fightful Select, AEW contacted Martha Hart about Sting’s entrance from the rafters on this week’s Dynamite, and she gave her approval for it to happen.
- If you are wondering why there were so many blackouts during The Rock’s promo segment on last night’s SmackDown on FOX, PW Insider was told the network was trying to censor a fan’s sign that said “DIE ROCKY DIE.”
- Fightful says WWE had to make adjustments to the rest of the SmackDown episode after The Rock’s segment went way over its allotted time.
- Sources told WrestleVotes that WWE is “close to finalizing a deal with Cleveland Browns Stadium” to host SummerSlam 2024 on August 3. An official announcement about this is expected to happen in April.
- During a call with the media, Tony Khan said he thinks there will be nine or ten AEW pay-per-view events this year, with nine probably being “the sweet spot.”
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that Sting’s retirement match will be the main event of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday night (Mar. 3).
