AAA announced the card for Triplemania XXXII: Monterrey, and it is packed with AAA legends and familiar names who have wrestled in WWE, AEW, and TNA.

WWE caught lightning in a bottle for arguably the most electric Money in the Back cash-in when Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) defeated Alberto Del Rio for the world championship on April 8, 2013.

AAA is attempting to recreate the magic when Alberto and Nemeth clash again in the main event of Triplemania XXXII: Monterrey on April 27, 2024. The vacant AAA Mega Championship will be in the line. (Hijo del Vikingo was stripped of the title due to injury.)

Lucha por el Megacampeonato AAA se pondrá en juego en la noche de #TriplemaniaXXXII #ElPatronAlberto @NicTNemeth



27 de Abril. Estadio de Beisbol de Monterrey.

27 de Abril. Estadio de Beisbol de Monterrey.

Nemeth sent in a video to hype the fight. He is better than the best. They call Nemeth the Most Wanted Man for a damn good reason. He channeled his inner Al Bundy to close with, “Let’s rock.”

The full card for AAA Triplemania XXXII: Monterrey includes:

Alberto El Patron vs. Nic Nemeth for vacant title Vampiro, Pagano, & El Mesias vs. Cibernetico, Dark Oz, & Dark Cuervo

Psycho Clown, Octagon Jr., & Laredo Kid vs. QT Marshall, Parker Boudreaux, & Sam Adonis Negro Casas & two surprise partners vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & two surprise partners

El Elegido, Pimpinela Escarlata, Antifaz, Super Calo, Aerostar, Chessman, Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana, Charly Manson, Abismo Negro, Heavy Metal, and two surprise luchadores Faby Apache, Estrellita, Sexy Star, & Reina Dorada vs. Dalys, Flammer, La Hiedra, & Maravilla

Vampiro’s retirement tour continues with the help of friends Pagano and El Mesias (aka Mil Muertes in Lucha Underground.) Mesias returns to renew his storied rivalry with Cibernetico.

QT Marshall is back to his stomping grounds in Mexico, and he’s bringing Parker Boudreaux (aka Brock Lesnar Jr.) with him. It’s interesting to note on the match graphic that QT is front and center over teammate Sam Adonis. Perhaps this is foreshadowing for a singles feud with Psycho Clown. Adonis already has his turn losing his hair to Psycho in a four-way last year at Triplemania XXXI: Mexico City.

The rest of the show has a number of lucha libre legends. AAA’s recent focus has been on giving the fans a dose of nostalgia. The aforementioned Vampiro, Mesias, and Cibernetico will be joined on the card by the return of Dr. Wagner Jr. The doctor is set to wrestle another legend in Negro Casas with both men bringing mystery partners for trios action. The Copa Bardahl (battle royal style match) is sprinkled with popular acts from the past, such as El Elegido, Pimpinela Escarlata, Super Calo, Aerostar, Chessman, Charly Manson, and Heavy Metal. The women’s tag bout could pave the way for a singles clash between Faby Apache and Dalys. They have never wrestled one-on-one on the big stage of AAA or CMLL.

