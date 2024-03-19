Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Regarding the recent report about The Rock’s profanity use on WWE television and social media, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer has heard from talent who are upset about there being a double standard at the PG company. One said that Rock can do whatever he wants because he’s on the TKO Board, and has “an entire team of representatives that he surrounds himself with” who handle any issues that come up so Rock “stays out of the mess”.
- Meltzer downplayed the idea that FOX is upset about Rock’s profanity, as they get scripts of his segments in advance and know when to bleep him.
- Both WWE and AEW offered Mercedes Moné contracts that would have been worth $10 million over their duration, according to PW Insider. That means the one she signed with AEW likely makes her the top paid female performer in pro wrestling history.
- Insider’s sources told them WWE had “top flight execs” involved in recruiting her and “absolutely wanted Mone back ‘in the family’”.
- Mercedes chose AEW as she felt it gave her more flexibility to pursue outside acting, music, and fashion ventures. PW Insider also reports she decided based on which deal “would allow for stronger potential, not just for herself but for additional and future women in professional wrestling.”
- A recent ESPN profile on Moné confirmed she signed a “multiyear” deal with AEW.
- After Shayna Baszler was announced for Bloodsport, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer wrote that allowing a WWE-contracted wrestler to work the WrestleMania week indie show Triple H’s call: “Paul Levesque has a different view on these things than Vince McMahon had”.
- Meltzer said on Observer Radio that he knows other indies want to bring in WWE talent in the wake of the Baszler/Bloodsport announcement.
