SEScoops claims that recently a memo was sent out internally by WWE brass emphasizing talent adhering to PG guidelines on TV. However, this apparently led to some discontent considering the nature of The Rock’s promos on television including so much profanity, something he recently joked about on social media.

Sticking with Rocky, Fightful Select claims his segment on SmackDown went over time and some changes were made because of it. However, Brian Gewirtz responded to this by saying “the segment went 30 seconds under its allotted 20 minutes.”

For what it’s worth, Booker T claimed on his podcast that Sami Zayn was “so literally upset about the online heat that he got from fans” after he beat Chad Gable to win the Gauntlet match on Raw last week.

Shawn Spears told Fightful that he tried to enter the Royal Rumble this year but it was “too late.”

PW Insider says a ticketing issue is to blame for May TNA TV taping events not going on sale as scheduled this past weekend. Once it’s resolved a new on sale date will be announced.

