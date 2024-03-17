Semifinalists set for ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament

The ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament began with sixteen competitors. Now, we are down to four. The semifinals are set after a pair of matches on episode 55 of ROH TV on Honor Club.

Billie Starkz defeated Diamante in one quarterfinal matchup. Diamante took control early with aggression. She rammed Starkz into the barricade to damage her ribs. Starkz rallied with three consecutive suicide dives. Diamante regained momentum with a rolling German suplex. La Sicaria smacked her opponent across the face. Starkz still had fight left in her spirit to connect on a spin kick. Starkz landed a swan dive, then she cranked a hammerlock crossface submission for victory.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Abadon in the other quarterfinal matchup. The zombie took an early lead on a headbutt during the Code of Honor handshake. The OG Badass gained control with suplexes and power strikes. Abadon rallied for a hurricanrana and a cutter, but Martinez rolled under the ropes to safety preventing an attempt at a pinfall. Abadon went for a DDT on the apron, however, Martinez grabbed the ropes to block the maneuver. Martinez blasted Abadon with a running knee then executed a hanging neckbreaker off the apron down to the floor. Abadon was dead weight inside the ring until zombie instincts kicked in to bite Martinez. As Abadon found a second wind, an intruder popped up ringside to strike the zombie in the back. Martinez capitalized for a fisherman buster to win. The mystery person was revealed to be Diamante helping her pal.

Starkz and Martinez will meet in the semifinals. The other side of the semifinals bracket will be Red Velvet versus Queen Aminata. The ultimate winner becomes the inaugural women’s TV titleholder.

Share your picks for the rest of the ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament.