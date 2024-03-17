AAA strips Hijo del Vikingo of Mega Championship; Alberto Del Rio wins qualifier for vacant title

AAA will crown a new mega champion at Triplemania XXXII: Monterrey on April 27. Hijo del Vikingo suffered a serious knee injury in February. The luchador underwent successful surgery, and he is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period of time. AAA hinted at resolving the situation to determine a new titleholder. It was just a matter of time until action was taken to strip the title from Vikingo.

On Saturday night (Mar. 16, 2024) at a show in Mexico City, AAA announced that Vikingo vacated the Megacampeonato. They held a qualifier three-way between Alberto Del Rio, Cibernetico, and Psycho Clown to be one of the contestants challenging for the vacant title at Triplemania.

¡DE ÚLTIMO MOMENTO!



El Megacampeonato de AAA ha quedado vacante y será disputado en #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey



Esta noche en Ciudad de México @PrideOfMexico, Cibernético y @Psychooriginal buscarán ser el primer retador en una lucha de 3 esquinas#OrígenesAAA

Several outlets reported that Alberto was victorious. He advances to the Mega Championship match at Triplemania on April 27. El Patron previously held the AAA Megacampeonato for 337 days in 2014/2015 before vacating the title to return to WWE.

Vikingo’s Mega Championship run ends at 833 days, which is the AAA record for longest reign.