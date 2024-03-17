Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 10-16, 2024 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, NJPW’s New Japan Cup shows, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

What a way to go out...

The Icon received the vast majority of last week’s first place votes for his farewell match at Revolution, which also landed his tag partner in the top three.

AEW’s Aerial Assassin was closest to the Stinger, and it could have been for a couple of matches during the week in question. That his PPV dance partner also place in the Top Ten probably means that one carried a little more weight with voters, though.

Tony Khan’s (at the time) newest acquisition finished just ahead of the babyface tag team who’ll be main eventing night one of WrestleMania XL.

Earning the American Dragon’s respect and becoming The Rainmaker’s first target in AEW was enough to earn the Mad King some Rankings points.

Our latest Top Ten was rounded out by a former NXT Women’s champ who’s making an impression on the main roster, and a two-time NXT Tag champ whose new consigliere helped him earn his latest shot at singles gold.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 49

1. Sting

2. Will Ospreay

3. Darby Allin

4. Kazuchika Okada

5. Cody Rhodes

6. (tie) Seth Rollins

6. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita

8. Eddie Kingston

9. Tiffany Stratton

10. Tony D’Angelo

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where WWE’s version of Cap & Iron Man help reshuffle the back third of the Top Ten, bumping Bryan Danielson off the list with just a few weeks to go in the “year”...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 9

1. Orange Cassidy - 131.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. MJF - 57.5

4. Jey Uso - 57

5. LA Knight - 56.5

6. (tie) CM Punk - 55

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 55

8. Seth Rollins - 54.5

9. Cody Rhodes - 53

10. (tie) Sting - 52

10. (tie) Swerve Strickland - 52

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!