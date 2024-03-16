‘Top Dolla’ AJ Francis busy with charity work, making a friend in TNA, & booked for big match in MLW

Welcome to the Top Dolla news network. AJ Francis continues to stay busy making moves across the landscape.

Francis recently participated in a celebrity basketball game to promote Gun Violence Prevention Weekend in Maryland. Top Dolla was hitting threes and dishing dimes for a good cause.

.@AJFrancis410 recently took part in the Gun Violence Prevention Weekend Celebrity Basketball game! pic.twitter.com/prV7kSenh3 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 13, 2024

Over in TNA, Francis finally has a friend. After weeks of rubbing everyone the wrong way, especially Joe Hendry, his preaching apparently clicked with Rich Swann. When Francis competed in his TNA singles debut against Hendry, the finish came down to a referee bump and a stray chair. Both Francis and Hendry crawled toward the foreign object, then Swann ran in to put his foot down. Swann had been aligned as a general babyface, however, he turned heel by hitting Hendry with the chair. Francis chokeslammed his adversary, and Swann revived the ref to count three. Francis and Swann are now pals.

TNA posted the full match for your viewing pleasure.

Francis is also moonlighting in MLW, and he is officially booked to wrestle former world heavyweight champion Alex Kane. That’s as big a match as Francis can get in MLW without challenging for the world title himself. The bout goes down at War Chamber on March 29 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Following intense negotiations involving legendary promoter Don King, Saint Laurent, and MLW officials, the bout sheet is officially signed, paving the way for an epic showdown between AJ Franci$ and Alex Kane.



March. 29 St. Pete #MLW

https://t.co/kTetFC6Iy8 @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/NhxchoUAju — MLW (@MLW) March 16, 2024

