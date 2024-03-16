John Cena’s still teasing a WrestleMania appearance... and a 17th WWE World title

The Ricky Stanicky press tour (which has been pretty successful, if Amazon is to be believed) seems to be a wrap. But let’s check in with it one last time before we close this round of “what’s John Cena saying about his WWE future?”

Cena stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show this past week for an interview in which I learned a couple of things...

Drew Barrymore is a bit of a close talker. Drew Barrymore will be at WrestleMania XL, doing something with our boys The New Day!

Point numero dos brings us back to Cena, who tells Barrymore that he’d love to be at ‘Mania this year — he just hasn’t been asked yet.

“So, this is kind of like — I’m kind of waiting for my invite. Unfortunately... I don’t have a prom date, so I have no one to go to prom with. I haven’t been asked to go yet. “But that’s okay. That’s alright... I have not yet found a golden ticket in my chocolate bar, so I guess I gotta keep eating chocolate bars to find a golden ticket.”

We think WWE will have you, John. And it’s not like you’ve never sat in the seats at a ‘Mania and waited for someone to show up and choke slam you before.

Despite the humble act, Cena also made it clear on Drew’s show that he’s not done. Each of Barrymore’s three new friends at WWE got to ask John a question. Kofi Kingston (who channels Thor to hilariously reminds Cena they know each other “from work”) asked which of John’s 16 WWE World title reigns was his favorite and why, to which Cena replied:

“Crossing my fingers to say, my next one.”

You’ve got a little more than three years to make it happen then, my guy. Should probably show up in Philadelphia next month and get started on that.

Check out the relevant portion of John Cena’s visit with Drew Barrymore, embedded at the top of this post.