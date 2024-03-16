MLW Roundup: Salina de la Renta signs NJPW wrestler, Golden (censored) Gang, more!

Get ready for MLW’s next free special with Once Upon a Time in New York on Saturday night (Mar. 16, 2024). Let’s catch up on a handful of promos before the show.

Salina de la Renta is in acquisition mode for Promociones Dorado. Her newest signing is NJPW wrestler Bad Dude Tito.

Tito’s NJPW biography shows he is fit for the job, “After starting his career in the west coast independent scene, Bad Dude Tito drifted away from pro-wrestling to join the family business- underground streetfighting.” Tito debuted in MLW on the losing end to Matt Riddle, but he made a strong impression with his skills.

Golden Shower Gang? Mister Saint Laurent has some wild ideas. The World Titan Federation put their grubby hands on stolen goods when pilfering the newly designed MLW World Heavyweight Championship. MSL wanted to melt the title down into gold necklaces, then Davey Boy Smith Jr. suggested gold protein drinks. That’s when MSL cackled with laughter about becoming the Golden Shower Gang. Tom Lawlor stopped short to question that moniker. If Filthy Tom is one to pause, then you know it’s downright dirty.

Alex Kane is eager to serve his wrath to the World Titan Federation.

Kane better keep his eyes peeled for AJ Francis. Top Dolla beat down Mr. Thomas as a message to the Bomaye Fight Club leader.

Once Upon a Time in New York hits the airwaves at 10 pm ET on beIN SPORTS and MLW’s YouTube channel. The lineup includes:

Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Satoshi Kojima, Okumura, Alex Kane vs. World Titan Federation Superstars (Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop, & Richard Holliday)

Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha State of the Union

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas

Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Magnus (with Cesar Duran)

Delmi Exo vs. Zayda

Bad Dude Tito in action

Scramble-6 match: Ichiban vs. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay

