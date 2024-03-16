TNA Impact recap (Mar. 14, 2024): Josh Alexander’s new purpose

Two-time world champion Josh Alexander has a new purpose. He explained his motivation on Thursday night’s edition of TNA Impact (Mar 14, 2024).

Alexander was gutted when relinquishing the Impact World Championship due to injury. Since returning, his goal was to reclaim the gold. Now, Alexander has a new purpose. He is going to destroy Alexander Hammerstone.

The Walking Weapon lost to Hammerstone at Sacrifice. Alexander was happy for Hammerstone to get signed with TNA, however, the way Hammer won doesn’t sit well with him. Hammerstone couldn’t beat him fair and square. Not only did Hammerstone tap out, he resorted to a muscular kick to Alexander’s groin. Hammerman also stole Alexander’s headgear as a trophy. Payback is coming.

Hammerstone provided a humorous retort on social media to Alexander’s speech. We need pictures of this.

Watched the promo.



Couldnt hear shit tho.



Realized I was wearing Josh’s headgear while watching. Didn’t realize how much sound the blocked out. https://t.co/bJqeXLHiWx — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) March 15, 2024

Alexander demanded an immediate match. Unfortunately, Dirty Dango’s crew answered the call. To be clear, this isn’t a case of Hammerstone ducking or a new union of stooges. We don’t even know if Hammer was in the building. John E. Bravo wanted credit for Hammerman’s win to go to Dango for softening up Alexander the night before. Dango tried a sneak attack from behind, but Alexander was no fool. The Walking Weapon ejected the fancy dancer from the ring.

Oleg Prudius stepped up, however, security arrived trying to restore the peace. Santino Marella butt in to arrange an impromptu bout between Alexander and Prudius. The strongman muscled Alexander around the ring early, but it didn’t take long for the Walking Weapon to slap on an ankle lock for victory.

The feud between Alexander and Hammerstone is heating up nicely. Bring on the rubber match.

Let’s boogie through the rest of the show.

X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali defeated Chris Sabin to retain the title. (Full details here.) Sabin was ornery attacking Ali’s security with a chair, pulling Ali’s hair, and stepping on Ali’s groin. Ali had the last laugh in the end. He tried to use the title belt as a foreign object, but Sabin hammered a clothesline. Sabin picked up the title to strike. Ali dodged and rolled up Sabin with feet on the ropes for leverage.

Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain have eyes on championships. They pumped up for the main event by singing, “Danger Zone.”

Crazzy Steve put himself over beating Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Joe Hendry in his TNA Digital Media Championship run. PCO entered on stage to tease a future showdown.

Digital Media Champion @steveofcrazzy's words have summoned @PCOisNotHuman! The two are FACE TO FACE on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/zvOIdnJoCW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2024

Frankie Kazarian defeated Ace Austin. Ace bridged for a pin, but Kaz caught him in a chickenwing submission. Kazarian jumped Chris Bey after the match. Eric Young ran out for the save.

The System flaunted their gold and career success.

The Grizzled Young Veterans interrupted Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Kushida to proclaim themselves as the top tag team in TNA. Shelley wasn’t in the mood and told them to prove it against Sabin and Kushida. That was another sign of tension from Shelley toward his friends.

AJ Francis defeated Joe Hendry. (Full details here.) Rich Swann ran in to hit Hendry with a chair. Swann turned heel to align with Top Dolla. Francis chokeslammed Hendry for the win.

Sound Check with Alan Angels to interview Ash by Elegance. She was disgusted by the talk show set. Ash announced that she will have her third match in TNA next week. Angels was elated that she brushed his shoulder on the way out.

Ash by Elegance is @Alan_V_Angels guest on the latest Sound Check! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/QmhZdhOzev — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2024

Jody Threat & Dani Luna defeated Beaa Moss & Vanna Black. Spitfire squashed the competition with a teamwork torture rack powerbomb. MK Ultra and Decay watched the tag champs put in work. The message was to set up their next challengers.

Tasha Steelz demanded a Knockouts Championship match for next week. The Boricua Badass was never pinned by Jordynne Grace in the three-way at Sacrifice. TNA made the bout official.

Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain defeated Steve Maclin & The Rascalz. The heel alliance broke apart when Maclin collided into Trey Miguel on a suicide dive. Zachary Wentz wasn’t pleased about that, so the Rascalz split to leave Maclin alone. The babyface crew picked Maclin apart 3-on-1 to win via Danger Zone from Nemeth. Afterward, the System attacked Nemeth and Speedball Mountain to stand tall. As a result of that ambush, Santino Marella booked Moose versus Nemeth for the TNA World Championship and Mike Bailey & Trent Seven versus Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Both bouts will take place at the Rebellion PPV on April 20. (Full details here.)

