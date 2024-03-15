Nic Nemeth booked for TNA world title shot at Rebellion PPV

Nic Nemeth cleared a major hurdle by defeating Steve Maclin at TNA Sacrifice. Now, Nemeth’s eyes are set on the world title, and TNA obliged to make the match against Moose for Rebellion on April 20.

Nemeth was scheduled for the main event of Impact on Thursday night (Mar. 14, 2024) alongside Mike Bailey and Trent Seven versus Maclin, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz. Nemeth put his team in the mood by singing, “Danger Zone.”

The classy gentlemen handled business for victory. It helped that the bad guys combusted, and the Rascalz bailed on Mr. Mayhem. The drama popped when Maclin accidentally collided into Trey on a suicide dive. Wentz was peeved at the miscommunication blaming Maclin for the screw-up, so the Rascalz bounced out abandoning their partner. Maclin was ripe for the picking on a 3-on-1 attack with Nemeth closing for the Danger Zone finisher.

Business picked up after the match.

Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards rushed the ring. Nemeth almost fought then off, but Alisha Edwards hooked his foot. That allowed Moose to bash skulls with the world title belt as the System stood tall.

Business picked up again after Impact.

Santino Marella hopped on the horn using his Director of Authority powers to book Nemeth into a world title shot against Moose at Rebellion.

BREAKING: Following the conclusion of #TNAiMPACT, @milanmiracle has made it OFFICIAL - @TheMooseNation will defend the TNA World Championship against @NicTNemeth at #Rebellion on April 20 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Palms in Las Vegas.



TICKETS: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/kLnO6gj6UY — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2024

Santino also added a world tag team title bout to the PPV. Myers and Edwards will defend against Speedball Mountain.

BREAKING: Following the end of iMPACT! @milanmiracle has made it OFFICIAL - @TheEddieEdwards and @Myers_Wrestling defend the World Tag Team Titles against @SpeedballBailey and @trentseven at #Rebellion on April 20 from the Palms in Las Vegas.



TICKETS: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/D4NhvrpyWJ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2024

Are you rooting for Nic Nemeth to win the TNA World Championship at Rebellion?