- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer heard from people in WWE who think Triple H didn’t realize how charismatic Will Ospreay is, and that’s one of the reasons why WWE offered Ospreay “a lot less money” to sign with them instead of AEW.
- Meltzer mentioned there were 9500 fans in attendance for the AEW debut of Mercedes Moné at this week’s Big Business episode of Dynamite at TD Garden in Boston.
- According to Fightful Select, CM Punk kept a low profile at this week’s NXT taping, with many people backstage unaware he was even there until they saw pictures of him online.
- The site also heard from AEW sources who confirmed that Mercedes Moné has already been with the company for “over two months,” and it sounds like she’s signed to a multi-year deal.
- PW Insider says WWE is planning to bring in the following legends for WrestleMania week: JBL, Ron Simmons, Michelle McCool, Kane, and Jimmy Hart.
- Per F4WOnline, this June’s Forbidden Door event will include Stardom and CMLL wrestlers. It’s believed that more than one Stardom wrestler will also be scheduled for the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV on April 5.
- AEW star The Butcher claims that an image of Snoopy was on the other side of Kyle O’Reilly’s backwards hat during his promo on this week’s Dynamite. The director saw the image of Snoopy and told Kyle to turn the hat backwards. “Don’t believe what anyone else says.”
