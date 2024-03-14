Chris Sabin cracks under pressure in X-Division Championship rematch versus Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has Chris Sabin’s number in the ring. The X-Division champ earned a clean sweep over Sabin as the challenger cracked under pressure.

Ali won the X-Division Championship from Sabin at No Surrender, and now it was time for Sabin’s contractual rematch on Thursday’s episode of Impact (Mar. 14, 2024). Sabin attacked Ali’s private security with a chair to kick off the action. Those goons have been more for show than for go. They haven’t really interfered much, if at all, in Ali’s matches, but Sabin felt the need to take out his frustration on them. Sabin continued with a nasty streak by pulling Ali’s hair and stepping on his crotch in the Tree of Woe.

Despite Sabin’s questionable behavior, the match was a back and forth affair. It wasn’t until the end that Sabin clearly cracked under the pressure to lose control of his emotions. Ali grabbed the title belt with intention to use as a foreign object. Sabin sensed it coming and clotheslined Ali. Sabin picked up the gold and reared back ready to strike. Swing and a miss. Ali scored a roll-up with his feet high on the ropes to steal the win.

Sabin sat in sorrow glaring at the X-Division Championship before releasing his grip, but he only has himself to blame. If Sabin would have made contact with Ali, then he would have been disqualified. To the back of the line for Sabin, and time for fresh opponents to challenge Ali.

