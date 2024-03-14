CMLL Roundup: New tag champs at all women show, Mistico defends MLW title, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL put on an all women show last Friday (Mar. 8, 2024) to honor International Women’s Day. New tag team champions were crowned in the main event. Andromeda & Skadi dethroned Jarochita & Lluvia to win the Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Championship. A double finish sealed the deal with a powerbomb from Skadi and an armbar from Andromeda. The title run by Jarochita & Lluvia ends at 1,238 days.

Enjoy the match highlights.

Success was strong in the family on that evening. Marcela took home a trophy winning the Torneo Copa Irma Gonzalez in addition to daughter Skadi’s tag team gold. The finish came down to Marcela versus Amapola. Marcela rallied to win via diving double stomp. Other participants included Vaquerita, Tiffany, La Maligna, Metalica, La Guerrera, Valkyria, Hera, Olympia, Persephone, and Diablita Roja.

CMLL posted all the eliminations in the highlight package for the torneo cibernetico.

The card also had two more title fights. Dark Silueta retained the CMLL Japanese Women’s Championship against La Catalina (highlights), and Reyna Isis retained the Mexican National Women’s Championship against Zeuxis (highlights). Both those matches had cool submission finishers with variations of a standing double armbar stretch and a hammerlock torture rack. In the opener, Sexy Sol & Nautica earned territorial bragging rights for Puebla by beating the duo of Lady Metal & Lady Amazona from Guadalajara (highlights).

Stephanie Vaquer currently holds the CMLL World Women’s Championship and the CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship (with Zeuxis), but she had other business to attend to instead of this show. Vaquer was busy in Japan beating Giulia to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

¡La Primera haciendo historia! Stephanie Vaquer se coronó como Campeona Femenil de NJPW Strong al derrotar a Giulia en una fuerte contienda.

(C) STARDOM #CMLL #LuchaLibre #STARDOM #NJPWStrong pic.twitter.com/1vsjcs9iBE — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 10, 2024

The strategic alliance between CMLL and MLW paid off for Mistico when he won the MLW World Middleweight Championship from Rocky Romero at Intimidation Games. Mistico defended that title belt in CMLL for the first time on Tuesday night (Mar. 12, 2024) in victory over Angel de Oro.

Místico retuvo el Campeonato Mundial Medio MLW ante Ángel de Oro en una batalla estelar de primer nivel en el #MartesDeArenaMéxico

https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/kaiQARksdg — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 13, 2024

